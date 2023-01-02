DraftKings Ohio promo code: win instant bonus on Bengals-Bills MNF

Gear up for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup with the latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer. This is the first opportunity for Ohio sports fans to bet on the Bengals. Cincinnati is squaring off with another Super Bowl contender in the Bills.

This DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is unlocking a guaranteed 40-1 payout for new players this week. Sign up with this offer and bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonus cash.

The new year is going to be good for Ohio sports fans. With sports betting officially launching on New Year’s Eve, bettors can start placing legal wagers on the Bengals, Browns, Cavaliers, Blue Jackets, and tons of other teams.

DraftKings Sportsbook was up and running in over a dozen states already. We expect to see them hit the ground running in Ohio. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this new offer.

Click this link to sign up with this DraftKings Ohio promo code and get a $200 instant bonus for betting $5 on Bengals-Bills tonight.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Bengals-Bills MNF

First things first, players don’t need a physical promo code to trigger this offer. Signing up through any of the links on this page will be enough to unlock this 40-1 payout.

After creating a new account on DraftKings Ohio, make a cash deposit of at least $5. From there, use this one-time 40-1 odds boost on any team in any sport. Place a wager of $5 and win $200 instantly.

Bettors will receive eight $25 bet credits to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, or any other sport this week. These bet credits will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

How to Activate This DraftKings Ohio Promo Code Offer

It’s important to remember that this DraftKings promo is only available in Ohio. This is a new promo to commemorate the launch of sports betting in the Buckeye State. Follow the comprehensive walkthrough below to get started:

Click here to start the registration process without a promo code.

to start the registration process without a promo code. After being redirected to a registration landing page, fill out the required prompts with basic information to set up a new user profile.

Using any of the available banking methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible device.

Place a $5 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

Players will receive eight $25 bet credits to use on any event.

Other Ways to Bet in Ohio

Although this instant $200 bonus is only available once, there are other ways to win on DraftKings Ohio. Check out the promos page for the latest and greatest offers. There are free bets for the NFL, stepped up same game parlays, and more. Not to mention, DraftKings is among the best of the best when it comes to player props and special offers. In short, there should be something for every Ohio sports fan this week.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.