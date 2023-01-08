DraftKings Ohio promo: Claim $200 for NFL Week 18 games

The DraftKings Ohio promo for the first wall-to-wall weekend of sports betting action will score any player who wagers $5 on Sunday action a $200 offer in bonus bets.

To clarify, this DraftKings Ohio promo instantly rewards any $5+ initial bet with $200 worth of unrestricted bonus bets. There’s no catch to this no-brainer offer, which any Ohioan can claim by registering through any of this page’s links.

Both the sign-up’s initial wager and their subsequent bonus bets are all packed with maximum freedom. All wager types are acceptable, as are all games/matches in all sports DK Sportsbook carries. In other words, if you see some solid wagering angles in this week’s NFL schedule, lock them in. It doesn’t matter if they are player props, wagers on in-state teams, moneyline parlays, or any other bet. It’s obvious how powerful a tool that level of control is on a football weekend like this one.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Key to Collecting $200 Instant Bonus

Ohio residents are finishing their first full week of legal online sports betting since the state’s New Year’s Day launch. Many of the state’s competing sportsbooks have produced enticing sign-up offers to draw in new members. The registration promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook is, in fact, a can’t-miss opportunity to wager with house money. Interested residents can make this DraftKings Ohio promo their own by clicking any of this page’s links to join.

By creating a new account through this page, registrants instantly earn a $200 bonus when they place any $5+ wager. In fact, it doesn’t even matter if that initial $5+ bet wins, loses, or pushes. Regardless, when the player locks it in, DraftKings instantly unlocks the $200 worth of bet credits. However, if that first pick does, in fact, win, the sign-up will collect those profits on top of their bonus. The $200 bonus appears as eight $25 bonus bets valid in any sports with any wager types. Today’s new users can elect to deploy their bet credits on this weekend’s NFL action, or any other sporting market.

Unlock $200 Bonus from DraftKings Ohio Promo in Minutes

Any Ohioan searching for a slam-dunk, well-rounded promotion need look no further. After all, on top of providing an elite bonus with minimal outlay and no risk, this offer is also easy to procure. As a matter of fact, you can sign up for your first-time account and secure your $200 bonus in minutes. To accomplish this, simply follow along with the four-step walkthrough shared below:

or any link on this page to activate the DraftKings Ohio promo. Secondly, you must register for an original DK Sportsbook account by submitting all required personal information. For example, you will need to give your full name, home address, birthdate, etc.

Next, you must deposit at least $5 into your new account via any available secure method.

Lastly, you can make your $5+ initial qualifying wager in any sport with any bet type. Consequently, DraftKings will unlock your eight $25 bonus bets, also free of any restrictions.

Fun NFL Week 18 Moneyline Parlay Options Abound

This page’s promotion truly gives new DK Sportsbook users complete control as they aim to build their bankroll. The fact that our DraftKings Ohio bet credits aren’t limited with regards to wager type or sporting market is empowering. It’s tantamount to having the keys to the DraftKings Sportsbook city. You can create any wild parlay in any sports DraftKings carries and it will satisfy this promotion.

As such, we thought it’d be fun to share some NFL moneyline parlays that players can currently create at DraftKings. Each of these potential options combines teams that need to win (or their opponent needs to have them defeat them) to gain something important. You can use our DraftKings Ohio promo bonus bets to create any of these:

Pittsburgh ML, Miami ML, Philadelphia ML, San Francisco ML, and Dallas ML – $25 to win $82.10.

Minnesota ML and Indianapolis ML – $25 to win $33.16.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.