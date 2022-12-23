DraftKings Ohio: sign up this weekend for best overall new player offers

Prospective sports bettors in Ohio can gear up for the long-awaited Jan. 1 launch of DraftKings Ohio and score $200 in free bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK DRAFTKINGS OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM NOW DRAFTKINGS OHIO $200 + BONUS AT LAUNCH

PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Ohio will go live with online sports betting on New Year’s Day, meaning pre-registration bonuses will soon cease to exist. The DraftKings Ohio app will supply one of the best overall pre-market incentives.

These generous early sign-up bonuses may seem too good to be true. After all, when in life do we get something for nothing like this with no strings attached? However, if you understand the background of the promotions a bit, it makes sense why they exist. Ohio is a state of over eight million potential legal sports bettors. In other words, this is a huge new pool of possible clients for the state’s approved sportsbooks. In order for them to stand out and gain clients before Ohio’s launch, they have to offer the world to the state’s residents. Hence, those sportsbooks developed pre-registration promotions like the one described on this page.

To secure a $200 bonus for the January 1 launch of DraftKings Ohio, click here.

Land $200 Launch Day Gift with DraftKings Ohio

Hopefully, Ohio residents realize just how lucky they are for the next week and change. After all, when the state launches its online sports betting platform on January 1, sportsbook pre-registration promotions disappear. A state only begins legal online sports betting one time, after all. It’s the only time that state’s population will be completely accessible and untouched for sportsbooks. Therefore, the residents, like Ohio’s right now, gain access to promotions they’d never see otherwise.

With this December DraftKings Ohio promo, residents of the Buckeye State can claim one of those elite promotions today. The links on this page each apply that code automatically for the sign-up. By making a first-time DK Sportsbook account in this fashion, the sportsbook reserves $200 for the user to collect on launch day. On New Year’s Day, the new member logs in and DraftKings releases the $200 pool of house money. Those funds hit your account as eight $25 free bets that the player can use on any sports with any wager types. Consequently, all profits you earn with your freebies becomes yours to keep.

Step-by-Step Procedure Promptly Secures Impressive Pre-Reg Gift

The sign-up and bonus acquisition processes for this promotion are both quite quick and simple. In fact, you can create an account and reserve that $200 in just minutes via the walkthrough below:

Firstly, click here get set up with the DraftKings Ohio app.

get set up with the DraftKings Ohio app. Second of all, you will register a new DK Sportsbook account by supplying all necessary information. For example, the sportsbook needs your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Thirdly, log in on January 1 to claim your $200 bonus.

Finally, place your eight $25 free bets on any sports using any wager types and keeping all profits earned.

DraftKings Ohio: Activates Series of Other Specials

DraftKings Ohio Sportsbook goes above and beyond for its patrons even after they’re done enjoying their new user bonuses. The app has a Rewards section full of all kinds of free offers. There are risk-free bets, player missions, deposit matches, parlay insurances, and profit boosts, to name a few. Patrons can opt into any that look appealing and ignore those that do not interest them.

Here are some of the promotions available to DK users in other states right now:

33% College Football Same Game Parlay or SGPx Profit Boost.

NFL/NBA/CBB Stepped-up Same Game Parlays.

25% SGPx Boost.

25% SGPx Boost. NFL Christmas No-Sweat Bet.

NBA Christmas No-Sweat Bet.

To secure a $200 bonus for the impending launch of DraftKings Ohio, click here.