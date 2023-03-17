DraftKings promo: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Friday NCAA Tournament games

There’s a brand-new DraftKings promo now available to bettors in states where the DraftKings Sportsbook app is accessible. This will give new players $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a $5 wager on any game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

New players who take the time to sign up for this DraftKings promo via the links on this page will earn a 40x return win or lose. Simply wager $5+ on any game this weekend to earn $200 in bonus bets.

The NCAA Tournament is well underway, while the NBA and NHL are entering their respective stretch runs toward the postseason. You can bet $5+ on any team’s moneyline, the point spread, total points line, or another wager with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets when you click here to apply our DraftKings promo code this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Offers $200 Bonus Bets Win or Lose All Weekend

A critical thing to keep in mind about this DraftKings promo is that your $5+ cash bet can win or lose. Either way, you’ll earn $200 in bonus bets, which you can turn around and use on games in the NCAA Tournament, NBA, and NHL.

If your goal is to secure $200 in bonus bets as soon as possible, consider wagering on one of Friday night’s NCAA Tournament games. The final game to tip-off on Friday will feature the TCU Horned Frogs, who will face the Arizona State Sun Devils. TCU is a #6 seed and is a -210 favorite on the moneyline. #11 seed Arizona State enters this one as a five-point underdog with +180 odds. Under normal circumstances, it would take a $420 wager on TCU to win in order to earn a $200 win. However, this DraftKings promo will give you $200 in bonus bets win or lose with a mere $5 wager.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo

If you want to secure $200 in guaranteed bonus bets, you’ll need to register for this brand-new DraftKings promo. Follow our step-by-step guide to earn $200 in bonus bets win or lose:

Click here to activate this DraftKings promo.

to activate this DraftKings promo. Provide the required information to confirm your identity.

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Select any betting market and wager $5 or more.

DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account once your first bet processes. Additionally, you can get a cash profit and your first bet back with a win.

DraftKings Massachusetts Now Live

It’s only been one week since legal online sports betting went live in the state of Massachusetts. The sportsbook initially launched with a Bet $5, Get $200 offer that was different from the promo available in other sports betting states.

However, with the start of the NCAA Tournament, the same Bet $5, Get $200 promo is now available in all other states where the app is live, including Massachusetts. Bettors in the Bay State will have plenty of games to choose from this weekend, as the Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins will both be in action.

Click here to sign up for this DraftKings promo and Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.