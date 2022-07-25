DraftKings promo code: $100 MLB instant bonus to close July

Roll into this new week with the latest DraftKings promo code, and subsequently, a massive MLB bonus. There are dozens of games to choose from in baseball this week, but bettors don’t need to sweat out any bets with this new offer.

Anyone who signs up with the links on this page will lock in a 20-1 guaranteed payout. There is no need to input a DraftKings promo code to lock in this deal. Simply sign up with one of these links and place a $5 moneyline MLB wager to snag a guaranteed $100 bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $100!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

The Yankees and Mets are both off on Monday night in preparation for the Subway Series. The Yankees are going to take the 7 train over to Flushing or a date with the Mets. Anyone who takes advantage of this DraftKings promo will have $100 to use on the Subway Series this week.

New players can get a $100 guaranteed bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here and place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB game to lock in this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $100

There are a lot of sportsbook promos that offer boosted odds to new users. This DraftKings promo code is unlocking a chance to grab boosted odds with an interesting twist. Instead of sweating out this bet, players will win $100 automatically after placing the $5 wager.

This bonus cash will be distributed to winners as four $25 free bets. While these bonus bets can be used on any available DraftKings Sportsbook market, we expect most bettors to flip these on other MLB games. It’s also worth mentioning that this bonus cash will be valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up and redeeming this DraftKings promo code is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action today:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Provide basic information to create an account.

Make a deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB game. Win $100 in bonus cash instantly.

This promo is currently available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Players must be at least 21 years of age and physically located in one of those states to play.

The Subway Series is Almost Here

Buckle up, New York baseball fans. The hype for the Subway Series has been building all season long as the Mets and Yankees have held onto first place in their respective divisions. There will be plenty of eyeballs on these games. Jordan Montgomery and Domingo German are lined up to pitch this two-game set for the Yankees. Meanwhile, the Mets are going with Taijuan Walker and Max Scherzer.

New players can get a $100 guaranteed bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here and place a $5 moneyline wager on any MLB game to lock in this offer.