DraftKings promo code: $150 NBA bonus for Tuesday’s games

Use the latest DraftKings promo code offer to get a 30-1 odds boost for any NBA game on Tuesday. There are several key matchups, and new customers can follow our links to apply the promo code. If you are a customer in Maryland, you can click here to claim an exclusive bet $5, get $200 offer because of the recent launch.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $150!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Bettors can activate the DraftKings promo code by creating an account through our links. You can get a $150 bonus by winning your first $5 moneyline wager.

Since the odds don’t matter, you can place your $5 moneyline bet on a huge favorite. This provides customers with underdog odds for any team. Then, DraftKings provides more ongoing promos and a rewards program.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. You will have a 30-1 odds boost to use for any NBA game. Win your first $5 moneyline bet for a $150 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Action

There are a handful of NBA games on Tuesday night, and two will be on ESPN. It will start with the Warriors vs. Bucks at 7:30 pm EST. The Bucks are favored by four points at home. Golden State is 14-13 this season, with 11 of those losses coming on the road. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading Milwaukee in scoring, averaging over 31 points per game.

At 10 pm EST, the Celtics will go up against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Boston is a 3.5-point favorite, and the total is set at 234. Jayson Tatum has been one of the best players in the league so far this season, averaging 30 points per game. LeBron James is still nursing an ankle injury, but he is listed as probable for this matchup.

Activate 30-1 Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

Any new customer is eligible to use this welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Follow our guide to get started.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register for an account. You will be asked to enter basic personal info to verify your identity. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more into your account with an available banking method. DraftKings offers several payment methods, including PayPal, credit/debit cards, and online banking. Place a $5 moneyline bet on any NBA game.

If you win the bet, DraftKings will give you a $150 bonus to go along with your cash winnings.

NBA Stepped Up SGP & Dynasty Rewards

Customers can opt-in for the Stepped Up SGP bonus for any NBA matchup on Tuesday. Other games include the Kings vs. 76ers, Suns vs. Rockets, and Pelicans vs. Jazz. This promo will boost your potential profit, which will be based on the number of legs in your parlay.

All of your sports wagers on the DraftKings app will go toward earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These Crowns can be redeemed for free bets, DK Dollars, and other prizes. Your status in this program will determine the kinds of prizes you can win in the free-to-play games. Select bettors can earn VIP status for exclusive perks and bonuses.

Sign up here to activate the DraftKings promo code for a 30-1 odds boost. Customers will get a $150 bonus by winning a $5 moneyline bet on any game.