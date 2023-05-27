Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals is set for Saturday night and our DraftKings promo code will activate a Bet $5, Get $150 offer for Celtics-Heat. This promo will return $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, which will convey with a $5+ wager on any betting market.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Miami needs a win to clinch a berth in the NBA Finals, while a win for the Celtics would force Game 7 in Boston. Our DraftKings promo code offer will earn you a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose when you wager $5+ on this matchup.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were seemingly on cruise control heading into Game 4. After winning the first three games of the series, including two in Boston, all the Heat had to do was win Game 4 at home. They failed to do so, then dropped Game 5 in Boston. Now all the pressure is seemingly on the Heat, who are two losses away from being the first team in NBA history to blow a 3-o lead in the postseason.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for the chance to Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets when you wager on Celtics-Heat Game 6.

DraftKings Promo Code: $150 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Celtics-Heat

There are few guaranteed bonus offers in legal online sports betting. No other such offer is as widely available as this Bet $5, Get $150 guaranteed bonus promo from DraftKings Sportsbook. No matter how your first bet settles, you will walk away with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets.

If you want to bet on the Heat to close out the series with a win, you can. If you’d rather bet on a player prop like Jimmy Butler to score 35+ points, that’s available as well. Win or lose, your $5 bet will earn you a 30x guaranteed return in bonus bets. Those bonus bets will then be eligible for use on other games and events this week.

Sign Up with Our DraftKings Promo Code

Prospective bettors who want to take advantage of this Bet $5, Get $150 offer will need to register for an account with DraftKings Sportsbook. Complete the following steps to get in on the action ahead of Game 6 of Celtics-Heat:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.

to apply our DraftKings promo code. Register by providing your full legal name, address, email address, phone number, and date of birth.

Choose a deposit method and add $5+ to your account.

Navigate to Game 6 of Celtics-Heat.

Place a wager of $5 or more on the game.

No matter how your bet settles, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. This will hit your account as six $25 bonus bets to use on games in any sports league this week.

More Offers for Celtics-Heat

Beyond the $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, you can opt-into even more offers from DraftKings Sportsbook. There’s a Superstar Super Boost available for Game 6 that includes Jayson Tatum to score 20+ points and Bam Adebayo to score 15+ points at +100 odds.

If you want to build a same-game parlay with a safety net, opt-into the NBA no-sweat same-game parlay promo. If your first qualifying bet consisting of 3+ legs settles as a loss, DraftKings will credit your account with up to $10 in bonus bets for use on other games.

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for Celtics-Heat Game 6.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.