DraftKings promo code: turn $5 into guaranteed $150 with NBA bet

The NBA playoffs are in full swing and the latest DraftKings promo code is making it easy to win on the games. Even though there is only one game on Friday night, we can already guarantee that it’s a winner for new bettors.

This DraftKings promo code will unlock a 30-1 NBA odds boost, but it comes with a twist. Anyone who places a $5 moneyline wager on the NBA will automatically win $150 in free bets. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on this offer. Simply placing a $5 bet will be enough to win this bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150 GUARANTEED!

NBA INSTANT BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

Don’t look now, but the NBA playoffs are heating up. In fact, there were three close-out games on Thursday night and the top seeds closed it out in each game. That leaves one matchup on the schedule for Friday — Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

No matter which side new users are backing on Friday night, this DraftKings promo code provides a guaranteed bonus. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code for the chance to bet $5 and win $150 guaranteed on any NBA playoff game.

DraftKings Promo Code Unleashes $150 Instant Bonus

Guarantees are rare in sports betting, and specifically in NBA betting. The cream usually rises to the top in the NBA, but that doesn’t make betting on the games any easier. That’s where this DraftKings promo code enters the chat.

This offer is a guaranteed $150 bonus that any first-time depositor can take advantage of. Instead of testing the waters with a risk-free bet or odds boost like other sportsbooks offer, grab $150 in free bets instantly.

This bonus credit will be distributed as six $25 free bets that are valid for up to seven days after the original wager settles. These bonus bets can be used on a wide variety of sports, including the NBA, NHL, MLB, soccer, and more.

How to Get This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up with this DraftKings promo code is a breeze. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide to help new players grab this promo while downloading the app:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically apply this promo code, including here .

. After creating an account, make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any mobile device via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any NBA team and automatically win $150 in free bets.

Other Ways to Bet This Weekend

While this NBA bonus is a guaranteed $150 bonus, players who are confident in their MLB knowledge can go for a bigger boost. This DraftKings promo code can unlock a 40-1 odds boost on any MLB game this weekend.

Of course, players will need to pick a winner to grab this bonus, but this bet $5, win $200 offer is tantalizing. There are dozens of games on the schedule this weekend and new users can take advantage of this promo by clicking here.

Click here to sign up with this DraftKings promo code for the chance to bet $5 and win $150 guaranteed on any NBA playoff game.