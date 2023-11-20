DraftKings promo code: $150 sportsbook bonus for Eagles-Chiefs MNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Hit the ground running with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonuses on Eagles-Chiefs tonight. The two teams from last year’s Super Bowl will meet for the first time this year and winning on the game couldn’t be easier.

The Eagles are the top dog in the NFL right now. Philly’s only loss of the season came at the hands of an elite Jets defense. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are sitting pretty atop the AFC. Although both teams look like shoo-ins to make the playoffs, this is a big game when it comes to seeding. The Lions are right on Philly’s heels while Kansas City deals with the surging Ravens.

Football fans can win with a bet on either team tonight. Place a $5 wager on the Eagles or Chiefs to secure $150 in bonuses instantly. What happens in the game tonight won’t have any impact on this DraftKings Sporttsbook promo.

Click this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 Monday Night Football bet into $150 in bonuses.

Eagles vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl Rematch or Preview?

The Eagles and Chiefs are two of the best teams in the NFL once again. They put together one of the best Super Bowls in recent history and could be meeting again in February. The Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

No two teams have played against each other in back-to-back Super Bowls since the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills did it in the early 1990s. That could change if Philly and Kansas City can stay hot through the playoffs. Anything can happen in the NFL, but the Chiefs and Eagles feel like safe bets to win the AFC and NFC, respectively.

As far as tonight’s game goes, the Chiefs are slight favorites at home. The over-under is set to 46 on DraftKings Sportsbook right now. That feels low considering the fact that these two teams put up 73 total points the last time they met. Not to mention, both teams are rested and ready after a bye week.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Register

Signing up and activating this DraftKings Sportsbook offer is a seamless process. Remember, this bonus is only available for new players who sign up through the links below:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. This will bypass the need to manually enter a promo code.

to automatically activate this offer. This will bypass the need to manually enter a promo code. Provide basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, etc.) to create a new account.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $5 or more into your account.

Bet $5 or more on Chiefs-Eagles tonight to win $150 in bonus bets instantly. Players will receive six $25 bonus bets.

We also recommend downloading the easy-to-use DraftKings Sportsbook app. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store and bet from anywhere.

