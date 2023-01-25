DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus bets for build up to NFL Championship Weekend

With some great NBA matchups in prime time this evening along with a full college basketball slate, the DraftKings promo code offer that delivers $200 in bonus bets can be put to good use.

To accept this DraftKings promo code offer, you opt in and place a $5 qualifying bet. After it has been accepted, you will receive your $200 reward no matter what. The outcome of the wager does not impact the distribution of the bonus.

ESPN is carrying a couple of top-notch NBA games this evening. In prime time on the East Coast, they will air the Brooklyn Nets against the Sixers in Philadelphia. Without any subplot, this is an important game between two elite teams in the same division. On top of that, this will be the first time that Ben Simmons has played against Joel Embid. In the nightcap, Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Warriors in San Francisco. A $5 bet on either of these games, or any other matchup, will produce the bonus payout.

DraftKings promo code for NBA and college basketball

Here are the things you need to know about this offer. First, it is an introductory special, so it is reserved for new players only. Secondly, you are not required to bet exactly $5 to comply with the terms. This is the minimum threshold, but you can go with a larger increment if you choose to do so. Your bet can be placed on any game as we have stated, and all markets are included.

The result of the bet does not impact the dispersal of the bonus bets. However, you get a cash payout if you win your qualifying wager. When you get the reward, you have the same latitude with the betting options. You can place the bonus bets on any sport, and all of the pre-game markets are on the table.

This offer is available in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, Ohio, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

Most importantly, click this link to activate the code automatically without entering anything manually. Then, when you reach the landing page, set up your account. You simply provide some basic identifying information as you would with any online account.

Before you move forward, take a moment to download the app if you don’t already have it. After that, it is time to fund your account. This is easy to do, because all of the standard methods are accepted and then some.

Finally, bet a minimum of $5 on any game on the schedule. Win or lose, you will get your reward in bonus bets instantly.

Daily free to play pools and stepped up parlays

Your account will continue to pay dividends over the long haul. There are daily free to play pools that give you a chance to score a nice payout with no commitment required. Plus, there are ongoing promotions like the stepped up parlays that have been offered over recent weeks.

