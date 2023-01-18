DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus bets for NBA, special Ohio offer

It’s the perfect time to use the latest DraftKings promo code offer for an instant bonus. New customers can activate this offer by following our links, so a code is not needed during registration.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets. All you have to do is place a $5 wager on any game this week.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most popular choices for online betting. The mobile app includes loads of features, ongoing bonuses, and a great rewards program. If you use the offer on an NBA or NHL game on Wednesday, you will have $200 in bonus bets to use for the NFL Playoffs this weekend.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 bet on any Wednesday night game to secure $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL, or College Basketball Games

Your first bet can be on any game on DraftKings, such as the Wednesday night NBA matchups on ESPN. It starts with the Hawks vs. Mavericks, which is followed by the Timberwolves vs. Nuggets. After using the welcome bonus, there is a no sweat promo that can be applied to any game on Wednesday.

If you are a college basketball fan, DraftKings has odds for all Division 1 games. Many of the top teams are in action. No. 22 Providence will go up against No. 20 Marquette in a Big East matchup.

Two NHL games are on TNT. It will be the Bruins vs. Islanders and Stars vs. Sharks. In addition to all of the betting options, DraftKings has free-to-play contests for customers that award prizes.

Claim $200 in Bonus Bets with the DraftKings Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to create an account on DraftKings. Take these steps to use the best sign-up bonus.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register. Enter the needed info to confirm your age and identity. You have to be at least 21 years old to bet. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. Deposit $5 or more into your account with an available banking method, such as PayPal. Place a $5 wager on any game.

No matter the result, you will receive $200 in bonus bets. Customers can earn more perks through Dynasty Rewards. As you gain Crowns, you can redeem merchandise, bonus bets, and discounts for traveling.

Bet on the NFL Divisional Round with the DraftKings Sportsbook App

The NFL Divisional Round begins on Saturday with the Jaguars vs. Chiefs and Giants vs. Eagles. On Sunday, it is the Bengals vs. Bills and Cowboys vs. 49ers. Right now, the Chiefs have the best odds to win the Super Bowl at +300. They are followed by the Bills, 49ers, and Eagles.

When you are watching these games, use the Flash Betting feature on DraftKings to live bet on every drive and play. You can also create unique same game parlays with a variety of props. Check the promotions page for more offers for the NFL Playoffs. If you are new to online sports betting, there is tab on the app that explains all of the different ways to bet.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code offer. A $5 wager will result in $200 of bonus bets.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.