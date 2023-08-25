DraftKings promo code: $200 bonus for NFL preseason, college kickoff this weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The latest DraftKings promo code offer has been increased due to the beginning of the football season. After following our links to activate this offer, you can claim an instant bonus to use this weekend on college football, MLB, the NFL preseason, and the Tour Championship.

It’s a busy weekend, making it perfect timing to unlock the DraftKings promo code. Place a $5 bet on any game to receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings is diverse when it comes to ongoing promotions. The promo page is always busy with bonuses for a wide range of sports. With that being said, football season is the best time to find special promotions. This welcome bonus was recently moved from $150 to $200, giving bettors an extra $50 bonus.

Best DraftKings Promo Code to Begin the NCAAF Season

The first game of the NCAAF season is being held in Dublin, Ireland. Navy will be taking on No. 13 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are favored by 21 points, but they only won this matchup by three points last season. DraftKings is offering a 100% profit boost for this game that customers can apply to any market. The total for the game is set at 49.5.

You can also bet on UTEP vs. Jacksonville State, Ohio vs. San Diego State, UMass vs. New Mexico State, Hawai’i vs. Vanderbilt, San Jose State vs. No. 6 USC, and FIU vs. Louisiana Tech. There are two more NCAAF promotions on DraftKings. One is a 23% profit boost that can be used before the season begins, and the other is a 50% parlay profit boost for any game mentioned on Saturday.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Football for a $200 Bonus

There’s no better time for football fans to claim this DraftKings promo code offer. Take these steps to start with a $200 bonus.

The outcome doesn’t matter. DraftKings will send you $200 in bonus bets to use in the next week. This will be (8) $25 bonus bets, so you can split it up to wager on several games.

NFL Preseason, MLB, & Tour Championship on DraftKings Sportsbook

There are more sports to bet on this weekend, such as the final games of the NFL preseason. This is the final look for fans and bettors before Week 1. DraftKings has also been releasing special offers for the Tour Championship. Collin Morikawa had a big round on Thursday, shooting a 61 at East Lake Golf Course.

There’s not much season left for MLB fans. Teams are competing for a spot in the postseason. It’s a great time to place a wager on who you think will win the World Series. The Braves have the best odds, followed by the Dodgers and Astros.

