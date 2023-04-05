DraftKings promo code: 30-1 odds boost, bonuses for the Masters, NBA, MLB

Use a 30-1 odds boost on the Masters or any game by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New users in eligible states can unlock this welcome offer by following our links to create an account, so a code won’t be required.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Make a $5 moneyline wager on the Masters or any game in the NBA, MLB, or NHL after signing up with the DraftKings promo code. If you win the bet, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings is rolling out tons of other promotions to use on the Masters. Tiger Woods will be back in action at Augusta National. Customers can also find odds for the NBA, NHL, and the start of the MLB season. In addition to a page full of ongoing promos, you can start earning perks through Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer this week. Win a $5 moneyline wager to gain $150 in bonus bets. If you’re in Massachusetts, click here to get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets from DraftKings Mass.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the Masters

There are several other bonuses to use for the Masters after using the welcome bonus. You can add a +300 odds surge to any golfer to win the green jacket. The odds for Woods to finish in the top 20 has been boosted by 20%. There is a “Tiger at Augusta” tab on DraftKings that has special betting options for Woods, such as his performance on the key holes at Augusta.

Also, the odds for the following golfers to make the cut has been boosted to +100: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, and Brooks Koepka.

Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Masters on the DraftKings app. These odds will change after each round of the tournament. You can bet on matchups, nationality props, and create parlays.

Wager $5, Win $150 with the DraftKings Promo Code

All new users are eligible to claim this welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Take the following steps to sign up.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code and register for an account. Enter your account info to verify your identity and age. Bettors must be 21 years old. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation services. Deposit at least $5 with an accepted banking method, such as PayPal, a credit/debit card, or online banking. Place a $5 moneyline wager on any game.

If you win the bet, DraftKings will give you $150 in bonus bets. These can be used for the Masters or any other sports on the DraftKings app.

Fun Features & Betting Options on the DraftKings Sportsbook App

All of your wagers on DraftKings Sportsbook will be earning Crowns for Dynasty Rewards. These Crowns can be redeemed for prizes, including discounts for traveling. Your level in this program will determine the prizes you can win in the free-to-play pools. Select customers can earn VIP status for exclusive offers.

One of my favorite features is DraftKings Social. You can link up with your friends to see who they are betting on. If you are new to using a sportsbook app, DraftKings has a How to Bet section that goes over all of the betting types. During NBA and MLB games, you can use the app to bet on live odds.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Win a $5 moneyline bet on any game to receive $150 in bonus bets.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.