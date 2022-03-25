DraftKings promo code continues 40-1 NCAA Tournament odds special this weekend

The Sweet 16 is well underway, but the action doesn’t stop with this DraftKings promo code. There are four games on the schedule on Friday with four more to come on Saturday and Sunday. This is when the NCAA Tournament really starts to heat up.

This DraftKings promo code unlocks a 40-1 moneyline odds boost on any NCAA Tournament team. New players who sign up and make a $5+ deposit will be able to bet $5 on any Sweet 16 team to win $200 in free bets.

This is one of the best offers on the table this weekend and it’s a great way for college basketball fans to get a head start on the competition. There are a handful of big games this weekend and plenty to to bet on. Let’s take a closer look at how college hoops fans can lock in this 40-1 odds boost with this DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code Rolls Out 40-1 Odds

This 40-1 odds boost presents a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for bettors. Anyone who takes advantage of this DraftKings promo code will be eligible to bet $5 to win $200 in free bets on any NCAA Tournament team.

With four Sweet 16 games scheduled for Friday night, there are plenty of opportunities for bettors. Purdue is the biggest favorite of the night, but betting against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks might not be the best idea right now.

Players who pick a winner will earn $200 in free bets. These bonus bets will be valid for up to one week after your original wager settles. This bonus credit will be handed out as eight $25 free bets.

How to Claim This DraftKings Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to claim this DraftKings promo code. We recommend the app for the best overall experience, but new players can sign up from a computer or mobile device. Follow this walkthrough to get started:

Click here or on any of the links on this page to start the registration process.

After creating an account, make a deposit of $5 or more using any of the available banking methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Place a $5 moneyline wager on any Sweet 16 team.

Win $200 in free bets if your team pulls out the victory.

Final Four Bound?

Four teams are going to punch their tickets to the Final Four this weekend. The second half of the Sweet 16 games are yet to take place, but this round is already off to a wild start. Two No. 1 seeds went down on Thursday night.

Can Kansas outlast Providence and remain as the only No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament? Will Saint Peter’s continue their Cinderella run with a win over Purdue? These are all questions that will be answered by the end of the weekend. This is March Madness.

