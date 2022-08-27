DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $200 offer finishes August strong

A new DraftKings promo code unlocks a guaranteed $200 bonus for any registrant locking in a $5 football wager. Any link on this page automatically locks in that promo code, enabling you to bet on DK Sportsbook’s dime. Players in Kansas can also pre-register ahead of Sept. 1 for a special added $100 free bet (do it here).

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

College football returns today, joining an already packed upcoming calendar that includes NFL preseason, soccer, baseball, golf, and more. You can bet any and all of the above with the $200 bonus this page’s DraftKings promo code unlocks.

This is the time of year when sports bettors love to collect the best sportsbook sign-up offers. After all, the football seasons are about to start and MLB’s postseason is rapidly approaching. New DraftKings Sportsbook users can earn $200 worth of free bets to use on any current action. There is certainly a wealth of options to use that money on, potentially setting up a nice bankroll for football. Any $5 NFL or college football bet unlocks this impressive bonus with this page’s help.

Click here to automatically engage the required DraftKings promo code to activate this Bet $5, Get $200 offer.

Sportsbook Giving away $200 with Use of DraftKings Promo Code

The newest DraftKings promo code paves the way for interested parties to try out the sportsbook with some free money. The promotion couldn’t come at a better time, given its proximity to the football seasons. As such registrants could elect to devote their free bets to the NFL and college football or use them to build a bank for those sports.

To enjoy this bonus, new members need only place a $5 wager on the NFL or college football. In fact, the bet itself doesn’t matter, nor does its result. If it does win, however, the profits from it get added to your pot as a nice bonus.

Immediately after you place that $5 football bet, DraftKings Sportsbook sends you $200 in bonus money. Those funds hit your account as eight $25 free bets that you can use on any sport. In fact, you can also employ any wager type for them, as well. You will have full control over any money you earn with those eight bets, able to withdraw or reinvest at will.

Automatically Lock in Necessary DraftKings Promo Code with These Steps

To acquire this elite bonus in only minutes, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, click here to begin registration and engage the necessary DraftKings promo code automatically.

to begin registration and engage the necessary DraftKings promo code automatically. Secondly, complete the sign-up process by submitting all required data fields. To clarify, this is where you will input your name, address, birthdate, and more.

Thirdly, deposit $5 or more into your newly created account.

After that, download the DraftKings Sportsbook app, if you have not already done so.

Finally, lock in any $5 NFL or college football bet. Consequently, DK Sportsbook will immediately load your account with eight $25 free bets (totaling $200).

Residents in the NY sports betting market and in WY, WV, VA, TN, PA, NJ, MI, LA, IN, IL, IA, CT, CO, and AZ are eligible.

College Football Week 0 Kicks off Today

After more than six months of waiting, the first meaningful football of the fall kicks off today. NFL preseason games are lovely and all, but nothing beats football with real implications. College football Week 0 action promises just that, after all, as the season gets underway for a handful of teams.

Saturday’s slate starts with (and is highlighted by) Nebraska vs. Northwestern at 12:30PM ET, being played in Dublin, Ireland. DraftKings residents are welcome to use this promotion’s required $5 football bet on this game, as well as any of their eight $25 free wagers. When you sign up through this page’s links, the automatic DraftKings promo code makes that all possible. It also opens the door for you to wager in the same way on any other Week 0 game. For example, here are some more of today’s matchups that DK Sportsbook carries:

12:30PM ET – Nebraska -11 vs. Northwestern (Dublin) ; O/U 51.5.

4:00PM ET – Wyoming at Illinois -14 ; O/U 43.

4:00PM ET – UConn at Utah State -26.5 ; O/U 59.5.

9:00PM ET – North Texas -1.5 at UTEP ; O/U 54.5.

10:00PM ET – Nevada -8.5 at New Mexico St. ; O/U 48.

10:30PM ET – Vanderbilt -9 at Hawaii ; O/U 54.5.

Click here to automatically engage the required DraftKings promo code to activate this Bet $5, Get $200 offer.