DraftKings promo code: get insane bet $5, win $200 NFL bonus Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new customers a golden opportunity for a significant payday with our DraftKings promo code ahead of and throughout NFL Week 6 action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Apply our DraftKings promo code through the links on this page to score the “Bet $5, Win $200” welcome offer. Place $5+ on any MLB or college football team to win on Saturday and get $200 in free bets if it does.

College football and playoff baseball dominate a jam-packed Saturday. On the gridiron, No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan put their undefeated records to the test in a massive Big Ten showdown. Two more conference matchups between undefeated rivals take shape in the afternoon, as No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma State visits No. 13 TCU. In baseball, the remaining eight teams are in action, including the Astros and Yankees going for a series sweep of the Mariners and Guardians, respectively.

Lock in the “Bet $5, Win $200” with our DraftKings promo code offer here.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Free Bets for MLB, CFB

Before explaining the details of this offer, new users must register through this post. Our links trigger the promo code and activate the welcome offer on your behalf.

After successfully registering your account and qualifying for the promotion, your next step is to bet $5+ on any team moneyline in any NFL Week 6 betting market. If your team hangs on to win its upcoming matchup, DraftKings will credit you with $200 in free bets.

The “Bet $5, Win $200” essentially places identical moneyline odds on every team. A $5 wager on an underdog or a small favorite may result in more cash profits than betting on a heavier favorite like the Packers and Eagles, but this offer shoots both odds up to +4000. In other words, don’t overthink it. Pick a team you think will win and hope it delivers the fantastic $200 bonus.

How to Activate Our DraftKings Promo Code

As mentioned earlier, the links and banners within this post trigger the promo code. Take a second to launch the registration page, provide the brief information required, and dive into DraftKings Sportsbook in search of the perfect moneyline wager.

Here’s a brief overview for new customers ready to score the “Bet $5, Win $200” welcome offer:

here to apply our DraftKings promo code and activate the welcome offer. Clickto apply our DraftKings promo code and activate the welcome offer.

Fill out each required field, including name and birthday, during registration.

Deposit cash using one of the many accepted online payment methods.

Bet $5+ on any MLB or college football moneyline with your initial wager.

Win $200 in free bets (plus cash) if your team wins.

While Yankees-Guardians will get a lot of moneyline action Sunday, the DraftKings promo code allows customers to bet on any sport. That means a $5+ bet will most likely be used for NFL action.

Odds Boosts and Promotions

New players will quickly learn about DraftKings’ daily odds boosts and exclusive promotions. While it’s common for sportsbooks to increase potential profits in certain markets, DK takes it to a different level with promotions like the “Stepped Up” Same-Game Parlay and “SGPx.”

Click here to register with our DraftKings promo code and activate the new “Bet $5, Win $200” welcome offer for college football, the MLB playoffs, and more.