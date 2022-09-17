DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $200 for CFB Saturday action

Week 2 of the NFL season is upon us and a big schedule of Saturday college action is here, making now the right time to grab the best DraftKings promo code. New bettors won’t need to sweat out their first bet on the NFL or college football at DraftKings this year. Instead, they can grab a guaranteed bonus on any matchup this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New users who sign up with this DraftKings promo code will be eligible for a 40-1 instant payout. After creating an account and making a qualifying deposit, place a $5 wager on any NFL or college football game. This will trigger an instant $200 bonus.

The NFL season is off and running. Week 1 came complete with upsets, surprises, and close finishes. We expect to see much of the same in Week 2 this weekend. As a result, it’s nice for bettors to have a guaranteed option on the table.

This DraftKings promo is the easiest way for football fans to start the weekend off with a win. There is no need to worry about that first bet when it’s bringing a guaranteed bonus. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

Click here to take advantage of this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to get $200 instantly.

DraftKings Promo Code Rolls Out “Bet $5, Get $200” Offer

This DraftKings promo code unlocks a fairly straightforward offer. New players only need to place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 2 game. From there, they will receive an instant bonus of $200. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus cashes.

This $200 bonus credit will be distributed as eight $25 free bets. These bonus bets can be used on other NFL games, college football, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, MMA, and basically anything else listed on DraftKings Sportsbook. Think of this promotion as a head start for bettors.

Claiming This DraftKings Promo Code

There are only a few simple steps required to claim this DraftKings promo code. In fact, there is no need to manually input a promo code, which helps to streamline the sign-up process. Follow this breakdown to get started:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page and create an account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page and create an account. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 2 game. Win $200 in bonus cash instantly.

This promo is available to first-time depositors over the age of 21 in the following states: NY, NJ, CT, PA, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, and WY.

How to Bet NFL Week 2

Betting on the NFL isn’t always easy, but this DraftKings promo is changing the game for at least one weekend. Although this promo is only available to new players, there are plenty of ways for existing users to cash in on NFL Week 2. There are tons of different ways to bet on the games, including spreads, player props, same game parlays, and more. Don’t miss out on the action this weekend.

Click here to take advantage of this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 to get $200 instantly.