DraftKings promo code: bet $5, get $200 on UGA-UO, ND-OSU, more

College football is ready to hit the ground running and the latest DraftKings promo code is upping the stakes on the weekend. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on the gridiron action this weekend.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with the newest DraftKings promo code can bet $5 on any college football game to secure a guaranteed $200 bonus.

Utah-Florida, Georgia-Oregon, and Ohio State-Notre Dame are just a few of the massive opening weekend games to play. DraftKings Sportsbook will have competitive odds on all the biggest games for college football Week 1.

Click here to automatically redeem this DraftKings promo code for a “bet $5, win $200” college football offer. Players in Kansas are also eligible for a no-brainer Kansas State bonus.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code

Before we dive into the nitty-gritty details behind this offer, let’s take a look at how new players can sign up with this DraftKings promo code. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to start the registration process. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically apply this promo code.

to start the registration process. Signing up with any of the links on this page will automatically apply this promo code. Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, last four digits of social security number, etc.)

Make an initial cash deposit of $5 or more to qualify for this promo.

Using any updated iOS or Android device, download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any college football game to win $200 in bonus cash.

Kansas is the most recent state to launch sports betting. Players there and in the following states can claim this promo: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Bet $5, Win $200 With This DraftKings Promo Code

Now that we established the process for signing up with this offer, here is everything you need to know about this deal. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any football game to lock in this bonus. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet $5 on any college football or NFL game. As soon as the bet is accepted, DraftKings Sportsbook will send players $200 in bonus cash.

This bonus credit will be distributed as eight $25 free bets that will be valid for up to one week. Even though college football will take center stage this weekend, players can use these free bets on NFL, MLB, tennis, golf, UFC, and more.

Kansas Sports Betting Launches

Kansas is the newest state to become eligible for this DraftKings promo code. The state launched sports betting earlier this week and that means bettors can get in on the action for football season. In addition to this current offer, Kansas bettors can opt into a no-brainer bonus on Kansas State-South Dakota.

DraftKings Kansas is boosting the odds on either team to score a point to +100. Players can bet $50 to win $50 on this market, which is a guarantee. After all, there are no ties in college football.

Click here to automatically redeem this DraftKings promo code for a “bet $5, win $200” college football offer. Players in Kansas are also eligible for a no-brainer Kansas State bonus.