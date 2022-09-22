DraftKings promo code: bet $5 to win $200 on Steelers-Browns

The Steelers and Browns are kicking off NFL Week 3 and the best odds on the game can be had with this DraftKings promo code. This AFC North matchup will feature two teams desperate for a win after disappointing Week 2 losses.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this DraftKings promo code can get 40-1 odds on the Steelers or Browns tonight. New users can bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 team to win $200 in bonus cash.

It’s worth highlighting the fact that this promo can be applied to any NFL game this weekend. The Chiefs, Eagles, and Chargers are all heavy favorites in Week 3. However, the first opportunity to win big is on Steelers-Browns Thursday Night Football.

This DraftKings promo code can set the stage for a big week for bettors. New users can use this odds boost on any team this weekend and with a win, they can add $200 in bonus cash to their starting bankroll.

Click here to lock in this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 on Steelers or Browns to win $200.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers Steelers-Browns Odds Boost

While this DraftKings promo code can be applied to any Week 3 matchup, let’s take a look at how valuable this boost can be for the Thursday Night Football game.

The Browns are the significant favorite entering this game. Cleveland is listed at -190 on the moneyline. In order for existing users on DraftKings Sportsbook to win $200 on the Browns, they would need to place a wager of $380. Remember, new players can get that exact same payout in bonus cash on a $5 wager.

Although the Steelers don’t see as big of a boost as the Browns, it’s still a notable difference. Pittsburgh backers would need to place a $125 wager to win $200 on the moneyline.

This promo is available to first-time depositors in select states (NY, NJ, CT, PA, AZ, CO, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, TN, VA, WV, and WY).

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code

Signing up with this DraftKings promo code is possible from a computer or mobile device. However, after sign-up, we recommend downloading the easy-to-use mobile app for on-the-go convenience. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code. New users can skip the process of manually inputting a promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. New users can skip the process of manually inputting a promo code. Create an account by answering the required prompts with basic personal information.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, or any other accepted method.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL Week 3 game. Win $200 if your team comes out on top.

Early Payout Promo

New and existing users can snag an early payout promotion on Steelers-Browns tonight. Anyone who opts into this offer on the promos page will be eligible for an early payout on this game. If your team goes up by seven or more at any point in the game, they will pay out your bet as a winner. DraftKings Sportsbook is going big for Thursday Night Football.

Click here to lock in this DraftKings promo code and bet $5 on Steelers or Browns to win $200.