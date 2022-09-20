New DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for NFL Week 3 Action

The latest DraftKings promo code is giving new players the chance to bet on any NFL team like they are an underdog. Instead of betting on NFL Week 3 with typical lines, new users can grab a massive odds boost on any game.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

This DraftKings promo code is unlocking a 40-1 odds boost for any NFL game in Week 3. New users who sign up and make a qualifying deposit can bet $5 on any team to win $200.

There are tons of options out there for bettors in Week 3. After two unpredictable weeks to start the season, an odds boost like this can come in handy. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for football fans and this NFL Week 3 odds boost is just one reason why. Here’s a closer look at how new users can lock in this NFL boost.

New players can click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code. Bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 game for a potential $200 payout.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks 40-1 Odds Boost

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings promo code can secure the biggest NFL odds boost on the market. Remember, this promo can be applied to any game this week, which means bettors can flip the odds on a heavy favorite.

For example, the Chiefs are currently listed at -285 on the moneyline. In order to win $200, bettors would need to risk $570 on Kansas City. However, anyone who claims this DraftKings promo will be able to bet $5 on the Chiefs to win $200 in bonus cash.

Players who pick a winning team with this promo will take home eight $25 free bets that can be used on any NFL Week 3 game. This odds boost can set the stage for a big week for bettors.

Securing This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo code is providing new players with a massive odds boost for NFL Week 3. Find the right matchup and place this low-risk, high-reward wager by following these simple steps:

Click on any of the links on this page to activate this promo code. New users don’t need to manually input a code for this offer.

After being redirected to a registration landing page, follow the prompts to create an account. This will include name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more using PayPal, online banking, credit/debit cards, etc.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL team. Win $200 if that team pulls out the victory.

Where Can You Download the Mobile App?

This DraftKings promo is available in the following states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Players can download the mobile app to any iOS or Android device in these states. Anyone 21 years or older is eligible to play on online sportsbooks.

New players can click here to automatically trigger this DraftKings promo code. Bet $5 on any NFL Week 3 game for a potential $200 payout.