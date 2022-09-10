DraftKings promo code scores bet $5, get $200 for wild football weekend

A huge sports weekend is upon us, and the DraftKings promo code will provide firepower with a $200 bonus.

This DraftKings promo code for new users will deliver an immediate $200 reward for a $5 wager. In other words, you are guaranteed a $195 profit no matter what, so this is a true no-brainer.

On Sunday, the Jets will host Baltimore in an early game. Later on, the Giants will take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The prime time matchup features Tom Brady and the Bucs on the road against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. You can place your bet on one of these games or any other contest to get your $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms

These are the things you should know about this special offer. First and foremost, you are in the money from the start. As soon as you place your $5 qualifying wager, your guaranteed reward will be on the way. The outcome of the bet cannot impact the bonus dispersal. However, if you win your bet, the cash will be deposited into your account, and it is yours to keep.

Secondly, NFL football betting is not your only option. The offer extends to college football and UFC 279 betting as well. For instance, let’s say that you would like to have $200 today to bet football games on Sunday. You can make a $5 wager on a college football game that will be played tonight. As a result, you will comply with the terms, and you will get the $200 right away. It can be used to place wagers on games that are taking place on Sunday.

This offer can be accessed in New York along with New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, and Arizona.

Lock In the DraftKings Promo Code

To begin the process, click this link or another link on this page. As a result, the code will be enabled, and you will be opted in and eligible for the reward.

or another link on this page. As a result, the code will be enabled, and you will be opted in and eligible for the reward. Then, complete the registration process. This is a matter of providing some personal information, and the final step is a geolocation verification for legal reasons.

Thirdly, take a moment to download the app. In addition to the mobile betting freedom, exclusive in-app offers will be accessible.

Next, fund your account using PayPal, online banking, a credit or debit card, or another approved method.

Lastly, make a $5+ bet on an NFL or college football game or UFC 279, and you will get an immediate $200 bonus.

Ongoing User Promotions

This reward is the first of many promotional opportunities that will come your way over time. For example, right now there is an up 10 early win offer for each remaining Week 1 NFL game. After you make a moneyline bet, the wager settles as a win if your team goes up by 10.

