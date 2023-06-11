DraftKings promo code for MLB Sunday: Claim bet $5, get $200 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Prospective DraftKings customers in eligible states can finish the weekend on a high note after securing the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer.

New bettors who activate our DraftKings promo code links will qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Join today and bet $5 on baseball, golf, or another sport to earn an instant $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook is the go-to spot for mobile sports betting this weekend. The Sunday sports calendar features several exciting events, including a full MLB slate and the final round of the PGA Tour’s Canadian Open. Bettors can target any Sunday game or future matchups, like Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, to land the $200 in bonus bets for as little as $5.

Take advantage of our exclusive DraftKings promo code links here and claim a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Score Instant $200 in Bonus Bets with $5 Wager

After flipping between a few intriguing promotions, DraftKings recently landed on its best welcome offer yet. The “Bet $5, Get $200” is a no-brainer for prospective players in all DraftKings states, as it only requires a $5 stake to claim an automatic $200 in bonus bets.

Click any of our links to initiate the registration process, then head to one of DK’s many betting markets to place your first wager. All it takes is $5 on the Canadian Open, an MLB game like Red Sox-Yankees, or something totally different to land an instant $200 bonus bet payout. And since the payout is instantaneous, players can bet on something like Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday and receive bonus bets for Sunday’s action.

Enabling DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can join DraftKings Sportsbook today to claim the “Bet $5, Get $200.” DraftKings changes its welcome offers somewhat consistently, so time is running out for one of the site’s best promotions to date.

Follow the guide below to score DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links, which activate the promotion on a player’s behalf.

Enter your name, email address, and other critical account information.

Use one of DK’s approved banking methods for your first cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on any eligible betting market.

Receive an instant $200 in bonus bets after placing your qualifying stake.

While wins or losses don’t impact the bonus, a victory still returns every dollar of expected cash profit. This means payouts could easily exceed 40-to-1 following any $5 win.

In-App Profit Boosts

The beauty of DraftKings Sportsbook goes well beyond its welcome offer. New customers and long-time users can enjoy multiple in-app promotions daily, most of which boost the odds to raise potential payouts.

DraftKings has a few boosts available on Sunday. The first is a “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay” offer that boosts any eligible MLB SGP up to 100%. Players are also eligible for a 33% SGPx boost and an 18% profit token for any Canadian Open wager.

While the events aren’t for another day or two, bettors can still opt into a pair of NBA and NHL promotions. DraftKings offers another “Stepped Up SGP” for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday and a 25% boost for a qualifying Stanley Cup Final SGP on Tuesday.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings promo code links for the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

