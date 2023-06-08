DraftKings promo code: $5 MLB or Stanley Cup bet unlocks $200 bonus

With assistance from our DraftKings promo code links, prospective customers in eligible states can grab a bonus bet payout worth $200 after wagering $5 on the Stanley Cup Final, MLB, or another sport on tonight’s sports calendar.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Grab a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer after signing up through this post. New users who bet $5 on MLB or Game 3 of Golden Knights-Panthers will earn an instant $200 in bonus bets, no matter what happens.

The Golden Knights can take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, which continues with Game 3 on Thursday night. But the series shifts to Florida, where the Panthers are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings. Beyond the ice, games like Astros-Blue Jays and Mets-Braves headline a busy night in baseball. On top of that, the NBA Finals continue with Game 4 between the Nuggets and Heat on Friday night.

Activate our DraftKings promo code links here and head into the action with a “Bet $5, Get $200” new-user promotion.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock ‘Bet $5, Get $200’ Offer for Stanley Cup, MLB

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the nation’s premier sites for online sports bettors. In addition to a massive betting market and countless promotions, DK’s new-customer offer is among the best in the industry.

First-time players can grab the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer by activating our promo links. Click anywhere to register, then place a bet on an upcoming game worth at least $5. Your wager on the Stanley Cup, MLB, or another sport instantly triggers a $200 bonus bet payout. Since the payout happens immediately after your first wager, you can tackle future events like Friday’s NBA Finals game and have bonus bets for tonight’s action.

One other item of note — the app also offers excellent betting markets, including some of the best 2023 US open odds.

DraftKings Promo Code Registration Instructions

As big matchups like Game 3 of Golden Knights-Panthers get underway, prospective players in several states can join DraftKings Sportsbook today. Follow the guide below to ensure your first bet qualifies for the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links. Bettors won’t have to input a specific promo code.

Enter your name, email address, and other vital account information.

Deposit cash using one of DK’s accepted funding methods.

Place a minimum $5 bet on any eligible betting market, including the MLB or Stanley Cup Final.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your wager. Players who win their qualifying $5+ stake will still receive every dollar of expected cash profit.

Stanley Cup Promos

DraftKings has every prop you could ask for ahead of tonight’s Game 3 matchup in Sunrise. But every customer who activates the ‘Bet $5, Get $200″ welcome offer should also take advantage of the site’s exclusive game promos.

First, DraftKings offers a super boost of +125 odds (prev. -145) on Vegas or Florida scoring a goal within the first ten minutes of the first period. For what it’s worth, each of the previous two games had a goal inside the opening ten minutes of action.

DraftKings also offers every bettor a 25% profit boost for a qualifying Golden Knights-Panthers Same Game Parlay, as well as a +200 odds surge on any player to score the game’s opening goal.

Click here to secure the latest “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.