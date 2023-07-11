Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The MLB All-Star Game takes place tonight at T-Mobile Park and you can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to secure a $150 guaranteed return in bonus bets. It doesn’t matter if your game wins or loses, as a $5 wager on the game will earn you a 30x return.

New sports bettors who register for this DraftKings promo code offer will lock-in a $150 guaranteed bonus for the MLB All-Star Game and more. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll walk away with $150 in guaranteed bonus bets to use on other games this week.

Tonight’s game features the best and brightest stars from the National League and the American League. Before the first pitch of the Midsummer Classic is thrown, you can turn a $5 bet into a $150 return in bonus bets win or lose. Signing up via our links will instantly apply our promo code and unlock this Bet $5, Get $150 offer.

DraftKings Promo Code Activates $150 MLB All-Star Game Bonus

Zac Gallen and Gerrit Cole will be on the mound starting for the National League and American League, respectively. As is common with the All-Star Game, they won’t be in for very long before some other excellent pitchers make an appearance. DraftKings Sportsbook has a bevy of betting markets to wager on with this Bet $5, Get $150 offer, including pitcher and batter props.

You could, for example, wager $5 on Gerrit Cole to record over 1.5 strikeouts in the game. If you want to go for a bet with longer odds, getting Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run in the game could be worth a shot with a $5 bet. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, DraftKings will add $150 in bonus bets to your account.

Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Any prospective player who wants to get in on the action with DraftKings Sportsbook can do so by signing up for an account. Follow the steps below to register for an account:

to apply our DraftKings promo code. Fill out the required information fields.

Choose any deposit method and add at least $5 to your account.

Select the MLB All-Star Game via the main tab or MLB section of the app.

Place a $5+ wager on any market.

Win or lose, DraftKings Sportsbook will add six $25 bonus bets to your account. These bonus bets will be eligible for use on any game taking place this week, including tonight’s All-Star Game.

Another Great Offer

There’s yet another way to win big with DraftKings Sportsbook. After placing your first $5+ cash wager on the MLB All-Star Game, head to the promos section of the app. There you’ll find the MLB All-Star Game 50% Profit Boost promo. This offer will give players the opportunity to add a 50% profit boost token to their qualifying ASG bet slip.

DraftKings typically adds odds boosts and even more in-app promos as the start of big games approach, so be sure to check the ASG matchup and the promos section of the app for the most up-to-date offers.

Bet $5, Get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.

