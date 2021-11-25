DraftKings promo code activates incredible Thanksgiving bonus

One of the most important dates on the NFL calendar is finally here and you won’t need a DraftKings promo code to activate a fantastic odds boost on any of the Thanksgiving Day games. This odds boost gives new users the chance to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in the selected game scores a point. This is easily the best no-brainer new user promo available for Thanksgiving NFL games.

New users who register for a new sportsbook account won’t need a DraftKings promo code to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in their selected NFL game scores a point. This offer is applicable to any NFL Week 12 game, including the three taking place on Thanksgiving Day.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $100!

EITHER TEAM TO SCORE CLAIM OFFER

A triumvirate of NFL games will kick off on Thanksgiving Day, starting with the Detroit Lions taking on the Chicago Bears. The Dallas Cowboys will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the second game of the day before the Buffalo Bills take on the Saints in New Orleans.

Click here to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in your selected game scores a point without a DraftKings promo code.

No DraftKings promo code needed to activate 100-1 odds boost

There isn’t a bigger no-brainer bet on the board than DraftKings Sportsbook’s 100-1 odds boost on either team to score in the NFL game of a bettor’s choice. This promo is not tied to the final outcome of the game, which means bettors who place a $1 wager on any NFL team playing on Thanksgiving Day will earn a $100 bonus as long as either team in the game scores a point.

Prospective bettors can Bet $1, Win $100 if either team in the NFL game of their choice scores a point in the game of their choice, starting with any of the Thanksgiving Day matchups. The best part is the bettor’s team doesn’t even have to score in order to earn the $100 bonus. For example, if a new user wagers $1 on the Raiders to beat the Cowboys in Dallas, but Dallas wins 14-0, the $100 bonus would still convey since one of the teams involved in the game scored a point.

Risk free same game parlay promo and odds boost

Any DraftKings Sportsbook user has the option to opt-into another great promo that backs a user’s same game parlay with up to $25 in site credit. Users who opt-into the risk free same game parlay promo can build a same game parlay on any of the Thanksgiving Day games and get up to $25 in site credit if the parlay loses.

DraftKings Sportsbook is also offering users the chance to get in on the Sportsbook Squad Ride promo that offers boosted +300 odds on Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to throw for the most passing yards on Thanksgiving. Keep in mind that you won’t need a DraftKings promo code to take advantage of any of these offers.

How to register without a DraftKings promo code

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving new users who register for an account an absolute no-brainer win, allowing players to Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores a point in the selected game. The best part is new users who click on any of the links on this page won’t need a DraftKings promo code to unlock any of these promos.

Click here to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Finish registering by filling in the required information.

Make your initial wager of at least $5 to get the 100-1 odds boost.

Opt-into the promo and place a $1 wager on any team to win its Thanksgiving Day game.

If either team in the NFL Week 12 game you select scores a point, you will earn four $25 Free Bets ($100 total), which can be used on any sport, game, or player market available with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $1, Win $100 if either team scores in the Thanksgiving NFL game of your choice with no DraftKings promo code necessary by clicking here.