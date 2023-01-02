DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 for Bengals vs. Bills

NFL Week 17 wraps up tonight, and the newest DraftKings promo code offer will make it profitable with a $200 guaranteed payout in bonus bets.

You can sign up for this promo via any of the links on this page to trigger the DraftKings promo code automatically without entering a code manually. Going forward, you place a $5 wager on Monday Night Football, and you get a $200 bonus in betting credit.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will look to keep pace with the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC with a chance at securing a first round bye in Week 18. For Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, a win would potentially set them up for a run at the #2 seed in the conference. You can wager on any betting market with DraftKings Sportsbook to secure a $200 instant bonus.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer for MNF that will produce a $200 betting credit bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for MNF Includes $200 Bonus

Let’s examine the key details so you know exactly what to expect from this promo. Most importantly, this is an introductory bonus, so it is reserved for first-time users. In addition, you can place the $5 bet on any sporting event. You are not confined to Monday Night Football, and in a real sense, it doesn’t matter. The $200 in bonus bets will be conveyed into your account regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.

Regarding the increment, you can bet as little as $5, but larger bets fall under the terms as well. It is important to understand the fact that this is an instant payout. As soon as you place the wager, you get the $200 in betting credit. You can use it to make bets right away, and once again, you can bet on any sport. Plus, all of the pre-live markets are fair game, so you have options.

Enable the DraftKings Promo Code

Prospective players who sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account will get to turn a $5 bet into a $200 bonus win or lose. Complete these steps to lock-in your bonus today:

First, click this link to reach the promotion landing page. When you arrive, you will be opted in and eligible for this introductory offer.

to reach the promotion landing page. When you arrive, you will be opted in and eligible for this introductory offer. Secondly, follow the instructions to establish your account. You will be prompted to provide your basic identifying information, and this is a familiar drill. It is just like any other account setup process with an added geolocation verification that is required by law.

Thirdly, if you are using your laptop or desktop to sign up on the website, grab the mobile app. In addition to the flexibility to bet when you are on the move, you will be informed about in-app specials when they are rolled out.

Then, use a credit or debit card, PayPal, or one of the other approved methods to make a deposit of $5 or more.

After that, bet a minimum of $5 on any sport, in any market.

Win or lose, you will receive a $200 bonus in betting credit after using this DraftKings promo code offer. This will convey as eight $25 bonus bets, which you can use on any game in any sports league this week.

Boosted NFL Same Game Parlay Payouts

There are promotions for established users, and you will be in that category after you make a bet. For instance, right now, there is a stepped up same game parlay offer for NFL games. You opt in and make a 3+ leg same game parlay bet, and you get a boosted payout if you win. This promo will return anywhere from a 20% to 100% profit boost depending on how many legs you add to the qualifying same game parlay bet.

Click here to apply the DraftKings promo code that will generate a $200 payout in bonus bets for a $5 wager on Bills-Bengals.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.