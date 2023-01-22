DraftKings promo code for Bengals-Bills provides $200 in bonus bets instantly

The Bills-Bengals game will be attracting a lot of betting action, and if you will be in on it, the DraftKings promo code offer will give you an edge with a $200 guaranteed bonus bet payout.

After you opt in and make a $5 bet, you will qualify for this DraftKings promo code offer. As soon as the wager is entered, you will receive a $200 instant bonus bet reward.

Buffalo was favored to win the Super Bowl before the season started, and Cincinnati wasn’t far behind them. They appeared to be on a collision course heading into the playoffs, and the scenario is playing out. Both of these teams can put up some points, but the defenses are solid as well. Whichever way you are leaning, you will emerge with a guaranteed bonus with this promotion.

DraftKings promo code that will secure a $200 payout in bonus bets.

DraftKings promo code for Bengals-Bills

Here’s what you need to know about this special offer. First, it is an introductory bonus, so it is reserved for first-time users only. Secondly, a $5 bet will comply with the terms, but this isn’t much action for an NFL playoff game. Under the terms, larger bets are fine as well, and you have breathing room if you make a larger bet.

When you place the bet, the bonus bets will be in your account. The reward would offset a loss and then some as long as you bet less than $200. We should point out the fact that you can make this wager in any pre-game market. You have the same freedom when you get the bonus bets, and you can wager on any sporting event.

This offer is live in the Ohio sports betting market, and it is available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana.

How to apply the DraftKings promo code

click this link or any of the others we are providing today to activate the code automatically.

Then, when you reach the landing page, set up your account. This is the familiar drill that you go through whenever you establish an online presence. In this instance, there is a geolocation verification that is required by gaming regulators.

Before you move on to the next step, grab the mobile app if you do not already have it.

After that, you have to make a deposit so you can place the qualifying wager. This is easy, because all of the common methods are accepted.

Finally, bet a minimum of $5 in any market. Regards to the outcome of the wager, you will receive a $200 reward in bonus bets.

Same game parlay boost up to 100%

After you make a bet, you will be able to snag the special offers for established players. For instance, there is a same game parlay boost promotion today for the NFL games. When you opt in and place a 3+ leg same game parlay, your payout is boosted if you win. The increase can be as high as 100% depending on the number of legs on the ticket.

DraftKings promo code offer that generates $200 in bonus bets.

