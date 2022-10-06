Score the DraftKings promo code for best Thursday Night Football offer

Use our DraftKings promo code for the Thursday night NFL matchup between the Colts and Broncos. The 40-1 odds bonus will activate when you follow our links to sign up.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

Register with the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $200 bonus. If your $5 wager on the Colts vs. Broncos wins, you will get a $200 bonus in addition to your winnings. This is the best offer we have seen for the NFL this week.

As a customer of DraftKings, you will have access to tons of cool features that cannot be found on any other betting app.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. After you sign up, make a $5 bet on the Colts vs. Broncos game. A winning bet will result in a $200 bonus.

DraftKings promo code for Colts vs. Broncos

The Colts are 1-2-1, which includes a tie in Week 1 against the Texans. Having one of the top running backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor, it hasn’t been the start that Indianapolis fans had hoped for. Matt Ryan already has five interceptions through the first four games.

Denver hasn’t had a hot start either, which can be said for the entire NFC West. Many predicted this division to be the best in football. Last week, the Raiders picked up their first win of the season against the Broncos, who dropped to 2-2. Their two wins are at home, and that is where they will be on Thursday night. Denver will be slight favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code

It’s easy to create an account on DraftKings Sportsbook. During registration, you will be asked basic info to confirm your age and identity. Here are the steps you can take to claim the DraftKings promo code.

Click here to activate the bonus and register for an account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit at least $5 into your account. DraftKings offers several banking methods, including PayPal. Make a $5 bet on an NFL game.

If you win the $5 bet on the Colts vs. Broncos, $200 in free bets will be added to your account. This bonus will be (8) $25 free bets.

Fun features & betting options on DraftKings Sportsbook

There are many unique features on DraftKings, such as the social platform. You can link up with friends to see who they are betting on. And there are free-to-play contests that allow you to win betting bonuses and other prizes. Your prizes will be based on your level in Dynasty Rewards, which is the DraftKings loyalty program. You will be earning Crowns as you place bets or accomplish missions.

One of my favorite ways to bet on the NFL is with Flash Betting on DraftKings. This feature gives you odds for every play of the game. You can also find many player props and options to build a same game parlay.

Click here to register with the DraftKings promo code, which is the best offer for the NFL games on Thursday night. A winning $5 moneyline bet on either team will result in a $200 bonus.