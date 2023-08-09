DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 for Aug. 9 action

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Start off with an easy winner by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. It’s not often that bettors can lock in a guaranteed winner, but this new promotion is breaking the mold. Let’s take a deep dive into this exclusive offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

New players who get started with this DraftKings promo code offer can claim a 30-1 instant bonus. Anyone who signs up and places a $5 wager on any game will win $150 in bonus bets.

Although MLB will be the top choice for most bettors on Wednesday night, the NFL preseason is back in action on Thursday. Sure, these are just exhibitions, but there is finally NFL football back on the weekends.

DraftKings Sportsbook is unleashing this 30-1 guaranteed bonus at the perfect time. Remember, these bonus bets can serve as a trial run for bettors. All it takes is a $5 wager to start winning in the app.

Use this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager.

DraftKings promo code triggers $150 weekday bonus

All types of sports bettors can win big with this DraftKings promo. This is one of the top options out there for sports fans because it comes with a guarantee. Anyone who places a $5 wager will win $150 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

There are no hoops to jump through or strings attached when it comes to this offer. New players on DraftKings Sportsbook can collect six $25 bonus bets in no time at all.

Although August is usually considered a slower month in the sports world, there are tons of options on the table for bettors this week. That means this promo is arriving at the perfect time.

Getting started with this DraftKings promo code offer

This DraftKings promo is available in select states (AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY). Follow these instructions to create a new account:

Click this link to start the registration process. There is no need to input a promo code.

to start the registration process. There is no need to input a promo code. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required prompts to create a new profile.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more and download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on MLB, NFL preseason, or any other market this week.

Win $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Other promos available this week

There are tons of other promos available in addition to this “bet $5, get $150” offer. New and existing users alike can check out the promos page in the app for the latest offers. Bettors can boost the odds on Aaron Judge to hit a home run by +100. The Yankees are facing off against the Red Sox and Judge launched a dinger last night. He’s starting to heat up after his stint on the injured list. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best places for baseball bettors to go.

Use this link to access this DraftKings promo code offer and win $150 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager.

