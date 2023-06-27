Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If you’re a baseball fan, get ready for a loaded 15-game slate of MLB games on Tuesday night. Wagering a mere $5 on any of these contests will earn you $150 in guaranteed bonus bets if you sign up for the latest DraftKings promo code offer via the links on this page.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

This DraftKings promo code offer comes with a guaranteed 30x return on your initial $5 cash wager. Win or lose, you’ll walk away with $150 in bonus bets. Plus, if your $5+ wager on any MLB game wins, you’ll collect an additional cash profit.

There are plenty of games to choose from with this offer, but keep in mind that you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets no matter which game you pick. All game and player markets are available to wager on as well, making this an incredibly flexible no-brainer offer for new players.

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code for a $150 guaranteed bonus when you bet $5+ on any MLB game.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Tuesday Bonus

One of the first games to get Tuesday night started features the Cincinnati Reds, who will be in Baltimore taking on the Orioles. Baltimore is 19 games over .500, yet they trail the Tampa Bay Rays by four games in the AL East. Tampa has a tough matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the later window, so there’s a chance to gain some ground with a win.

If you were to wager $5 on the Orioles to win, but they lose the game, you’d still earn six $25 bonus bets ($150 total), which you could use on other games on Tuesday night and later this week. These bonus bets are not only eligible for use on MLB games, but soccer and racing as well.

Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Sportsbook makes signing up for a new account as easy as it gets. Remember that our links will apply our promo code instantly, removing one of the typical steps players would otherwise need to complete. Follow these instructions to sign up today:

Click here to apply our DraftKings promo code.

to apply our DraftKings promo code. Input your name, date of birth, address, email, and phone number.

Pick a deposit method and add at least $5 to your account.

Navigate to the game of your choice and wager $5+ on any market.

Win or lose, you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, if your bet wins, you’ll collect cash winnings and DraftKings will return your first stake.

Wild MLB Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook typically leads the way with their in-app promos, and Tuesday night is no different. Players can get a bonus bet back if their first qualifying same-game parlay or SGPx bet loses with the No-Sweat SGP/SGPx promo. There’s also a 20% profit boost token available for the no runs first inning or yes runs first inning market in the Twins-Braves game.

If you want to swing for the fences with a large same-game parlay, consider the Stepped Up MLB Same Game Parlay promo. This will return a 20%-100% profit boost if you opt-in and build a 3+ leg SGP consisting of markets from one of Tuesday’s MLB games. The profit boost percentage increases with every leg added up to a 100% boost with a 10+ leg SGP.

Bet $5, Get $150 guaranteed when you click here to activate this DraftKings promo code offer.

