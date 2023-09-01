DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, Get $200 bonus bets for Labor Day Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Step into the action of a new college football season by taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Bettors won’t have to take a chance on the games this weekend. This latest promotion is providing new bettors with a guarantee.

States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

This DraftKings promo code offer will deliver a guaranteed 40-1 payout for bettors. Anyone who signs up and makes a qualifying deposit can bet $5 on any college football game game and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

This is one of the best weekends to be a football fan. Things continue Friday night with a handful of games before we finally get our first full Saturday of action, headlined by a Saturday night showdown between Penn State and West Virginia. DraftKings Sportsbook is raising the bar for the new season, so don’t miss out on the chance to go big with this offer.

Click this link to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $200 bonus bets on any upcoming CFB matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Bonus Bets for CFB Return

Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but this DraftKings promo qualifies. Remember, anyone who signs up via any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this offer. From there, place a $5 wager on any game and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

New players won’t even need the game to finish before collecting these bonus bets. Simply placing that $5 wager will be enough to trigger this offer. It’s that simple.

Players must be physically located in one of the following states to claim this DraftKings promo: Arizona, Ohio, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, or West Virginia.

Notably, those looking for alternative offers in the state of Ohio may want to check out the bet365 Ohio promo code that scores $200 in bonus bets.

How to Get Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s a quick look into the process for signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook. It only takes a few minutes to get started with this offer:

Click on any of the links on this page to start the sign-up process. This will bypass the need for a physical promo code.

Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with basic identifying information and making a cash deposit of at least $5.

Using the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android), download the easy-to-use DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on any Labor Day Weekend game. Win $200 in bonus bets no matter the outcome of the original wager.

Other Boosts and Bonuses

The NFL will get underway next weekend, meaning there are currently awesome boosts for college football, MLB, the U.S. Open, and pro football live in-a00. After signing up and claiming this $200 bonus, bettors can check out the promos page on the DraftKings Sportsbook app. This is where bettors can get boosted odds, stepped up same game parlays, bonus bets, and other exclusive perks. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with these offers.

