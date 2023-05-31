DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for MLB, NBA Finals this week

The latest DraftKings promo code offer scores a better version of a preexisting setup by taking any $5 wager on upcoming MLB regular season action or the NBA Finals matchup between the Heat and Nuggets and turning it into a $200 bonus. While new players will also have the ability to secure a cash payout with their opening wagers, the $200 bonus (delivered in the form of bonus bets) will hit, win or lose.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

The latest DraftKings promo code offer will be available throughout the duration of the NBA Finals, but it can be deployed on any upcoming event, turning around a guaranteed 40-1 return in bonus bets.

The Wednesday Major League Baseball slate will be the first opportunity to cash in on this new player bonus, one that stands up as one of the best overall new user incentives currently available. Whether betting Same Game Parlays, moneyline, game totals, individual player props, or any other market on the board, this offer will dish out $200 in bonus bets regardless of what happens.

Click here to get the bet $5, get $200 bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings promo code offer scores 40-1 guaranteed return

Let’s take a look at how this offer works for new players.

Perhaps someone wants to back the Phillies to bounce back in their three-game set with the Mets after falling 2-0 on Tuesday night. Philadelphia managed just two hits in that contest and failed to get a runner into scoring position for the first time in seven years. It was a historically poor performance, one in which they whiffed on 22 pitches thrown by Mets starter Kodai Senga. Tonight, they will send Aaron Nola to the mound against Carlos Carrasco, and oddsmakers are giving the Phillies a small edge as a -115 favorite.

That said, the Phillies have struggled to win Aaron Nola’s starts this season and enter play with an 11-19 road record, thus making the game essentially a tossup.

A bettor who backs the Phillies can do so with a first wager of as little as $5, or they can go in with a more aggressive first wager. Either way, this DraftKings promo code offer will unlock $200 in bonus bets. Meanwhile, if the wager wins, players will receive a cash payout as well.

How to get this DraftKings promo code offer

Here for the NBA Finals, new players located in states like NJ, PA, NY, OH, MA, MD, VA, WV, LA, TN, AZ, CO, WY, MI, IN, IA, and IL can lock in by completing a few quick steps. Also note that those looking to experience online casinos in West Virginia and other select states with igaming can do so after using this offer.

Click here to launch the registration process.

Make a first deposit of at least $5.

Select a first wager on any upcoming game.

Score the bonus bets — and cash payout should that first bet win.

Other in-app offers, player bonuses

Beyond the bet $5, get $200 bonus, players who utilize this DraftKings promo code will have access to other current bonuses.

Be sure to start out with a 50% MLB profit boost. Opt-in via the app main menu, select a baseball betting market, check-off the boost, and confirm the bet. Also in play will be the MLB No Sweat Wednesday which delivers a bonus back bet if it loses, and lock up a 100% boost on bigger MLB SGPs.