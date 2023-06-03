DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 bonus for Stanley Cup Final, MLB Saturday

Take advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code offer this weekend. Bet on the NBA Finals, MLB, Stanley Cup Finals, or anything in between and win. Let’s take a closer look at this exclusive offer.

New players who sign up and claim this DraftKings promo code offer can bet $5 on any game to win $200 in bonus bets. This offer will convert instantly, which means the outcome of the original wager won’t impact these bonus bets.

There are plenty of options out there for sports fans this weekend. Although there is no NBA Finals game tonight, Game 2 is set for Sunday. Meanwhile, there are dozens of MLB games for bettors to choose from.

Either way, these bonus bets are guaranteed. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo is one of the top options out there in June. This no-brainer offer can set players up with an early win.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Turn $5 Into $200

This promotion might seem like it’s too good to be true, but it delivers in a big way. Remember, all it takes is a $5 wager on any game to win $200 in bonus bets instantly. It’s also worth noting that players who win that original wager will take home cash winnings as well.

These bonus bets will get players off to a fast start in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Instead of making a sizable cash deposit, new users can test-drive the app.

Bettors can apply these bonus bets to any available market, including the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, MLB, tennis, golf, and anything else available in the app. In other words, there is no shortage of options.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code

It only takes a few minutes to sign up and reap the rewards of this offer. Players in select states can sign up with the step-by-step instructions below:

Click this link to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. This will bypass the need for a promo code.

to automatically redirect to a registration landing page. This will bypass the need for a promo code. Input basic sign-up information in the required fields to create a brand new account. This will ensure a secure account.

Using any of the available payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this offer.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $5+ wager on any game in any sport this weekend. Win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

What States are Eligible for This Promo?

There are a number of states where bettors can sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and start winning. Massachusetts and Ohio were the most recent states to launch sports betting. Bettors there and in the following states are eligible for this instant bonus: Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Click here to get started with this DraftKings promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.