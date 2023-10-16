DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 for Diamondbacks-Phillies NLCS

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Playoff baseball continues this week, and eligible bettors won’t need a specific DraftKings promo code to take on the Phillies-Diamondbacks series with a bet $5, get $200 bonus.

Score an instant $200 in bonus bets through the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer. New customers who risk $5 on any MLB bet today get a $200 bonus payout, win or lose. In addition, bettors qualify for a daily No Sweat Same Game Parlay.

The MLB Playoffs are in full swing today with two must-see League Championship Series showdowns. The slate begins with Rangers-Astros, with Texas looking to stay perfect this postseason. Phillies-Diamondbacks rounds out the evening with both teams looking to make a strong opening statement.

Activate our DraftKings promo code links here and secure $200 in bonus bets immediately following your first $5 wager on tonight’s MLB action.

Best DraftKings Promo Code for Diamondbacks-Phillies

DraftKings Diamondbacks-Phillies Odds Odds Diamondbacks +128 Phillies -166

Zack Wheeler will take his 2.59 career postseason ERA to the mound opposite Zac Gallen who is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in two postseason starts. The Phillies come in as a strong -166 favorite over the Diamondbacks. That said, a $5 bet on either side of NLCS Game 1 will return $200 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up for DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

Prospective gamblers who want an instant bankroll for today’s games are in luck. Sign up for DraftKings below to score $200 in bonus bets with as little as $5:

Click here to launch DraftKings’ registration page.

Fill out the required information and set up your sportsbook account.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app on your eligible device.

Deposit cash through PayPal, credit or debit card, or another valid banking method.

Place a $5+ cash wager on the MLB betting market.

DraftKings issues the $200 bonus immediately following your original bet. Players get eight $25 bonus bets and have seven days to use them on the MLB Playoffs or another sport.

In-App MLB Offers

There are a few incentives for new customers besides the instant $200 payout. Download the DK Sportsbook app to score exclusive perks and profit boosts for an action-packed postseason.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” offer allows every new user to place a Same Game Parlay on the house. Players can attach a free “No Sweat” token daily to a qualifying SGP or SGPx. If the parlay settles as a loss, DraftKings will issue a full refund in bonus bets.

DraftKings also gives customers a 25% profit boost for any eligible MLB wager. Applying the boosted token to something like Phillies ML (-166) gives the betting favorite underdog odds.

Click here to unlock a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” MLB promotion through our exclusive DraftKings promo code links.

