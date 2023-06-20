DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on MLB, get $150 instant bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The MLB season soldiers on, with DraftKings Sportsbook offering a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code deal to new baseball bettors.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

First-time users can tackle tonight’s MLB action with our DraftKings promo code links. Register through this post, place $5+ on any betting market, and score an instant $150 in bonus bets, no matter what.

Tuesday’s MLB schedule has all 30 teams taking the diamond for exciting matchups. Some of the more intriguing showdowns include Braves-Phillies, Mets-Astros, and Dodgers-Angels. Whether it’s a $5+ wager on one of these MLB games or a $5 investment in a sport like soccer, golf, or tennis, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to set your bankroll on a path toward success.

Activate our “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer here and turn a $5 MLB bet into an automatic $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: New Bettors Score $150 Bonus After $5+ MLB Bet

Even though DraftKings closed the $200 bonus window this week, prospective players can still secure a whopping $150 in bonus bets with the latest welcome offer. Each eligible user in a legal betting state can sign up through this post and claim an immediate payout as high as 30-to-1, win or lose.

DraftKings rewards all $5+ wagers with a $150 bonus bet payout after registration. That means you can throw your qualifying stake on a late-night game like Dodgers-Angels and earn bonus bets for early-evening baseball like Braves-Phillies. Best of all, DraftKings still pays winning bettors cash profit, so the $150 bonus is just the baseline reward for new customers.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

With several MLB games around the corner, DraftKings doesn’t want you to lose out on a stunning “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer. Follow the instructions below to land a no-brainer promotion before the first pitch:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code links, which activate the “Bet $5, Get $150” deal on your behalf.

Enter all of the required registration information, including name and birthday.

Make a cash deposit using one of DraftKings’ approved banking methods.

Place $5+ on MLB or another betting market with your first cash bet.

Get $150 in bonus bets immediately after placing your qualifying wager. Bettors will also earn cash if their first bet settles as a win.

Several In-App Promos

Every day on DraftKings unlocks more money-making opportunities. Check the app periodically to opt into exclusive promos and boosts, many of which target the evening’s MLB action.

For starters, each customer can build a Stepped Up Same Game Parlay for any upcoming MLB matchup. Your qualifying 3+ leg SGP will receive a profit boost from DraftKings. But the more legs in the parlay, the larger the boost. Eventually, a big-enough SGP will trigger a 100% boost, doubling the odds and potential profit.

DraftKings also has a one-off promotion for Tuesday’s Braves-Phillies game. Bettors can boost either side of the “Run Scored in First Inning” market by 20%. Without the boost, the Under 0.5 Runs (-120) is favored over the Over 0.5 Runs (-105).

Click here to lock in our “Bet $5, Get $150” DraftKings promo code offer for tonight’s MLB action and more.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.