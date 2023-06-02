DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on MLB this weekend, get $200 bonus

Prospective bettors in eligible states can claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer, which delivers a bonus bet payout worth $200 following a $5 wager on tonight’s MLB action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

Our DraftKings promo code links trigger an exclusive “Bet $5, Get $200″ welcome offer. First-time customers who register today and bet $5 or more on any upcoming MLB matchup will earn $200 in bonus bets, regardless of odds or outcome.

The MLB season heats up in early June with several must-see matchups heading into the weekend. Blue Jays-Mets, Angels-Astros, and Yankees-Dodgers headline the Friday sports calendar for DraftKings bettors, who can now score 40-to-1 payouts for betting $5 on any game. It doesn’t matter if their opening wager settles as a loss, meaning users will have a guaranteed bankroll to tackle other events this weekend, including the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Score $200 in bonus bets after activating our “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer here and betting at least $5 on any MLB game.

DraftKings Promo Code: New Users Earn 40-to-1 Payouts off $5 MLB Bet

DraftKings Sportsbook recently introduced a “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion for all first-time customers. With a full MLB slate and championship showdowns in the NBA and NHL, any new user who registers through this post can place $5 to claim $200 in bonus bets. That’s like getting 40-to-1 odds on any market, making the “Bet $5, Get $200” a certified no-brainer.

Register through this post and bet $5 on any game to secure the offer. In addition to traditional game props like spread and run total, players can wager on high-reward props like “X Player to Hit a Home Run.” Since the $200 is guaranteed, players can attack riskier props to add decent cash winnings to their bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer Instructions

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is a welcome offer that will disappear in a flash. Follow our instructions below to secure DraftKings’ exceptional promotion before it disappears for good:

Click here to trigger the “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer. Players won’t need to enter a specific promo code.

Input your name, email address, and other essential account information.

Make a cash deposit using one of DraftKings’ accepted banking methods.

Place at least $5 on any eligible MLB betting market.

Earn $200 in bonus bets immediately after placing your bet. Winning customers will also receive cash profit.

MLB Profit Boosts

One benefit to being a DraftKings Sportsbook customer is access to many in-app promotions. One promotion is available for one night only, as all customers can score a 50% profit boost to use on any qualifying MLB wager.

DraftKings also offers a “No Sweat” promotion for any suitable MLB SGPx. Combine at least two SGPs in baseball and get your entire stake back in bonus bets if the wager settles as a loss. Players can also step their SGPs up with a “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay,” which adds as much as 100% more profit to an MLB SGP on Friday night.

Click here to activate our DraftKings promo code links and utilize the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200″ offer for Friday’s MLB action.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.