DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 for CFB, UFC 280 Saturday

Another exciting college football weekend has arrived, which means our DraftKings promo code offer is back to give new customers a massive payout after a single successful wager.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

First-time bettors can tackle Saturday’s college football with our DraftKings promo code. Register through our links, place $5+ on any CFB team to win, and score $200 in free bets if you’re right.

There are several can’t-miss matchups on Saturday’s slate. Earlier in the day, No. 14 Syracuse aims to upset No. 5 Clemson in a battle of undefeated ACC powers. In the afternoon, No. 10 Oregon hosts No. 9 UCLA as both teams hope to climb into playoff consideration. Then at night, No. 6 Alabama attempts to shake off last weekend’s upset in a home game against No. 24 Mississippi State, which No. 8 TCU aims to stave off No. 17 Kansas State and keep its perfect record intact.

Activate our DraftKings promo code here, bet $5+ on any college football moneyline, and win $200 in free bets if your team wins.

$200 CFB Bonus at Stake with DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook is putting identical odds on every team to celebrate another big day of college football. All new customers who register through our promo links and place $5+ on any CFB program will get 40-to-1 odds (or +4000). That’s a $200 payout from one team winning a single game.

Take a team like Ohio State. The Buckeyes are -8000 favorites against Iowa, so barring a monumental upset, the nation’s second-ranked team should effortlessly move to 7-0. However, the “Bet $5, Win $200” promotion allows new users to put $5 on OSU and still secure a $200 bonus. That’s twice as much as what a standard moneyline bet on Iowa (+2000) would return in cash profit.

While there is some credence to targeting a softer favorite, or even an underdog, to net more cash profit, we recommend picking whoever stands the best shot at delivering the $200. Teams like Ohio State, Notre Dame (-4000 vs. UNLV), and Alabama (-1500) seem like safe choices that still rack up significant payouts.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

Since kickoff is quickly approaching for many games, here’s how new bettors can grab the “Bet $5, Win $200” offer while it lasts:

here to trigger our DraftKings promo code. Clickto trigger our DraftKings promo code.

Enter all of the required registration information and create your account.

Make a cash deposit using one of DraftKings’ accepted funding methods.

Place $5+ on any college football moneyline.

Win $200 in free bets if your team wins.

This is a wild time on the sports calendar, as all major sports are simultaneously in action over the next several days. Luckily, our DraftKings promo code also permits new bettors to place $5+ on any NFL, MLB, or NBA moneyline and still qualify for the bonus.

CFB Stepped Up Parlay

DraftKings allows new and existing customers to build a Stepped Up Parlay for Saturday’s college football. Opt in under “Promotions” and construct a qualifying 3+ leg parlay covering multiple CFB matchups. As your parlay increases, so does your profit boost, until a 10+ leg parlay carries an enormous 100% boost.

Click here to lock in our DraftKings promo code and turn a $5+ moneyline win on college football into $200 in free bets.