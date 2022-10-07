DraftKings promo code: bet $5, win $200 on any game this weekend

Thanks to the latest DraftKings promo code, every new customer has an opportunity to score a 40-to-1 payout this weekend.

Bet $5+ on any moneyline this weekend to receive $200 in free bets if you win.

There’s something for everyone this weekend. Friday marks the start of the MLB postseason, with all four Wild Card series opening play before the night ends. On Saturday, college football returns as conference rivals across the nation go head to head. Finally, NFL action kicks off early Sunday morning and lasts all day. With this promotion, a moneyline bet on any sport can unlock a massive bonus for first-time customers.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers Potential $200 Moneyline Bonus

October is one of the best months of the year for sports fans. Naturally, DraftKings is celebrating by giving new users a huge bonus opportunity from wagering on their favorite sport.

Click the links on the page to register and make your first deposit. Next, scour the sportsbook until you find a moneyline that piques your interest. Finally, place $5+ on it and walk out with $200 in free bets if your wager hits, as well as the expected cash profit.

Since the $200 bonus rests on the shoulders of a successful moneyline bet, it’s important to use your $5+ wager wisely. In the NFL, a team like the Bills (-850 vs. Steelers) makes a ton of sense. There’s no shortage of heavy favorites in college football, with programs like Michigan (-1800 at Indiana) and Georgia (-8000 vs. Auburn) near locks to win this weekend. While betting on a massive favorite won’t return much cash profit, securing the $200 takes priority.

How to Activate Our DraftKings Promo Code

Now that you’re familiar with the “Bet $5, Win $200” offer, it’s time for action. Follow our instructions below to unlock DraftKings’ latest new-user promotion before the busy sports weekend officially begins:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code and launch the registration page.

Select your location and enter all of the required information.

Deposit at least $5 using one of DK’s accepted payment methods.

Place $5+ on any eligible moneyline.

Win $200 in free bets if your team or athlete wins.

Prospective bettors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kansas, Michigan, and more can apply our DraftKings promo code.

Daily Profit Boosts

You won’t find a sportsbook that offers as many quality odds boosts as DraftKings. So with a huge weekend on the horizon, it makes sense to see several new promotions offered to all customers.

Every player can place a Stepped Up Same-Game Parlay for NFL Week 5. Opt-in under “Promotions” and build a 3+ SGP to receive a minimum 20% profit boost. The more legs you add, the higher the boost. Eventually, a 10+ leg parlay comes with a 100% profit boost, which doubles your already tremendous odds.

DraftKings has also unleashed multiple boosts for the MLB playoffs. Opt in to secure a 33% profit boost for any of Friday’s Wild Card games. In addition, get a 25% boost on any Wild Card head-to-head player hits bet and build a Stepped Up SGP for any MLB matchup.

