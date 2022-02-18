DraftKings promo code brings strong 150-1 odds on NCAAB, NBA, NHL

The latest DraftKings promo code switches its focus to a massive run of basketball and hockey action by providing new players who sign up this weekend with 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL game. As NHL regular season action powers forward, the NBA schedule will halt this weekend while the league plays its All-Star Game this Sunday. New players, including those with the recently-launched DraftKings NY app, who are looking for one of the best current sportsbook offers available to new players will want to get in and use this aggressive boost to lock in any on the leagues’ upcoming games.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $150

ANY NBA OR NHL GAME CLAIM OFFER

The DraftKings promo code for the remainder of February will provide players with 150-1 odds on any NBA or NHL moneyline. New users can make a $5 first deposit and a $1 wager on any team to win any game across the two leagues for a $150 payout.

While some sportsbooks dialed back new player offers and odds bonuses following football season, this DraftKings promo code keeps the foot on the gas as the app looks to attract new players during a busy run of basketball and hockey action before March Madness fully takes over next month.

Click here to automatically secure the latest DraftKings promo code and get 150-1 odds on any upcoming NHL or NBA game, including the All-Star Game this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code This Weekend

Certainly, the latest DraftKings promo code, which is also available at DraftKings NY, brings the best odds boost across multiple sports, but the app will go beyond just its new 150-1 payout offer for new players. Both new and current users will be able to opt-in for a variety of profit boosts, parlay enhancements, and standard player prop boosts from start to finish.

For instance, players can grab a special UFC boost on Jamahal Hill to win by KO/TKO/DQ with a boosted +100 payout. NASCAR fans can lock in Michael McDowell to finish Top 10 at the Daytona 500 at boosted +120 odds. Meanwhile, players will be able to receive enhanced odds on daily NHL and college basketball action while taking advantage of unique offers ahead of Sunday’s All-Star Game.

Big Value on Deck

To get a sense of what 150-1 odds will do for a new player, let’s take a look at a Friday night NHL matchup. The Carolina Hurricanes (-175) host the Nashville Predators (+150) as a fairly substantial favorite. To win $150, a new bettor would have to wager roughly $265 on an outright Carolina victory.

Even backing the underdog in this scenario would still require a $100 wager to win $150, so the ability to wager just a single dollar to return a similar payout presents an obvious opportunity.

How to Get the New DraftKings Promo Code

With football season over, the latest DraftKings promo code will unlock big value on basketball and hockey contests throughout the remainder of the month. To get this offer, complete these steps:

Click here register and automatically lock in the latest DraftKings promo code.

register and automatically lock in the latest DraftKings promo code. Make a $5 first deposit into a new sportsbook account by selecting any available method.

Opt-in via the main menu. Select the moneyline of any upcoming NHL or NBA showdown. Select the odds boost in the bet slip. Place a $1 bet.

If the wager wins, a $150 bonus credit will be issued into the account for use on future wagers.

This offer is available in a number of states including NY sports betting, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan.