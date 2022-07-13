DraftKings promo code brings $150 Wednesday MLB bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook created a way for new users to earn free money in just minutes from today’s 16-game MLB slate. This page’s links will help registrants collect this considerable guaranteed bonus immediately and without any necessary DraftKings promo code.

Using a link on this page allows sign-ups access to a Bet $5, Get $150 MLB promotion from DraftKings Sportsbook. Those links circumvent any required DraftKings promo code and evoke that $150 bonus after any $5 MLB is placed.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, WIN $150!

MLB NO-BRAINER! CLAIM OFFER

This promotion is an absolute no-brainer for any sports bettor, or any person, really. In fact, you need not know a single thing about baseball and you will still collect $150 in bonuses automatically. Lock in any $5 wager on any of today’s 16 games and DraftKings immediately loads your account with $150. Better still, by getting that money straightaway, you can use your bonus money on any of today’s action, as well.

Click here for a can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $150 MLB bonus that pays registrants immediately without a DraftKings promo code.

No DraftKings Promo Code Required for Bet $5, Get $150 MLB Bonus

Any person without a DraftKings Sportsbook account should be salivating over this sign-up bonus. After all, it is the perfect storm of everything you could want from a registration promotion. From easy acquisition, to minimal investment, to a guaranteed, immediate, and significant return, it’s a must-have.

Those signing aboard through this page’s links can even acquire this bonus without a DraftKings promo code. New users will invest just $5 in any MLB bet, immediately triggering DK Sportsbook to release $150 in bonuses. Clearly, the result of the $5 wager is thus irrelevant, but if it does cash, you’ll collect that money, too.

The $150 bonus comes in the form of six $25 free bets, which are valid in any of DraftKings’ sports. Those six wagers can be used with any bet type you wish over the following seven days. Any profits earned from those free bets become cash, which the patron can withdraw or wager further, whichever they prefer.

Follow These Four Steps to Earn $150 Immediately and Automatically

You may not find a better all-around offer than this DraftKings Sportsbook sign-up promotion. It is available exclusively via the links on this page, which help work around any DraftKings promo code typically required. Increasing desirability further, you can have the $150 bonus in your new account in just minutes with these steps:

Firstly, click here and begin the registration process for your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will provide information such as name, address, etc. and your Bet $5, Get $150 will be automatically engaged.

and begin the registration process for your new DraftKings Sportsbook account. You will provide information such as name, address, etc. and your Bet $5, Get $150 will be automatically engaged. After that, make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new account via any secure method available.

Lastly, lock in any $5 MLB wager you wish. DraftKings will immediately send your account six $25 free bets (totaling $150). Additionally, you will receive any profits your $5 MLB wager may eventually earn.

Participating states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Wyoming, West Virginia.

New Users Will Gain Additional Bonuses without DraftKings Promo Code

The Bet $5, Get $150 MLB deal discussed above may be the best available without a DraftKings promo code. However, after enjoying that promotion, new users will indeed gain access to a slew of other perks and bonus offers.

The DraftKings Sportsbook app provides all members with a constant stream of complimentary extras under the Promos tab. That is where you will find an array of profit boosts, deposit matches, parlay insurances, player missions, risk-free wagers, and more. To clarify the types of things you can expect to find, here are some of today’s added bonuses:

British Open Bet and-Get – place a $100+ bet on a British Open outright winner. The first 500 bettors to do so will win a DraftKings golf bundle, regardless of the result.

MLB Stepped-Up Same Game Parlays – place bigger MLB SGPs and earn bigger profit boosts.

Daily Free-to-Play Pools – climb the leaderboard and win cash prizes via these daily free-to-play pools.

$25K Leaderboard – compete in the online casino for a share of $25,000 in prizes.

Player Missions – personalized sportsbook and online casino missions that pay out cash prizes when completed.

Click here for a can’t-miss Bet $5, Get $150 MLB bonus that pays registrants immediately without a DraftKings promo code.