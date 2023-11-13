DraftKings promo code: Broncos-Bills MNF is last call $200 instant bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings promo code offer is about to be over, and tonight’s Broncos vs. Bills Monday Night Football matchup will be the last opportunity to claim it. At midnight, the offer will switch over to a diminished offer, so if you’ve waited 10 weeks into this season to get started, now is the final shot.

Thousands of football fans have wisely utilized our DraftKings promo code links for one of the most unquestionably awesome betting promotions on the planet. New users who place a $5 wager on any game, regardless of the odds or outcome, receive $200 in bonus bets. The bonus is one thing, but DraftKings pays the $200 instantly. That means bettors can tackle this Monday Night Football matchup with bonus bets for a chance to score cold, hard cash.

Click the links below to register, then read more about DraftKings’ no-brainer offer and the best ways to utilize it during the final NFL game (at least for now) of its existence.

DRAFTKINGS

SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in

participating states.



Gambling problem?

Call 1-800-Gambler



CLAIM NOW Legal States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NH, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY BET $5,

GET $200!

+ A NO SWEAT SGP EVERY DAY! CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Promo Code for Bills vs. Broncos MNF: Turn Any $5 Wager Into Instant $200 Bonus

Typically, bettors should take a moment to assess their options before hitting submit. But DraftKings takes thinking totally out of the equation for the first cash wager after registration.

Every first bet worth at least $5 qualifies for a $200 bonus bet payout. Yes, every bet. Want to take the Broncos to pull off a pretty significant upset? The worst-case scenario is a $200 bonus on the spot, even if the Broncos lose by 20+ points. The real betting begins after you receive the $200. The bonus bets, which arrive moments after your initial $5 wager, expire in seven days. So you don’t have to use them today, but playing them sooner than later is essential in building start-up capital.

Tonight Is the Last Chance to Activate DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings will discontinue the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer shortly after this weekend. While you can expect a decent replacement, the payout won’t rival the $200 you’d receive today.

Take advantage of DK’s offer while it’s here. Read the instructions below, apply each step during registration, and you’ll turn an otherwise insignificant bet into a startling bonus:

Click this link to trigger the DraftKings promo code . Bettors who use our promo links won’t need to input a physical promo code.

Fill out each field and create an account.

Verify your playing area through a brief geolocation check.

Deposit cash (min. $5) after selecting one of the available banking methods.

Bet $5+ on any betting market for Broncos-Bills.

Receive $200 in bonus bets immediately following your first wager.

One caveat to DK’s welcome bonus is how the bets are distributed. Players will get eight $25 bonus bets for any sport, returning cash profit after a win.

No Sweat SGP + Profit Boosts

Download the app for more gameday offers after using the DraftKings promo code for $200. One of the most popular promos is the “No Sweat” Same Game Parlay, where DK refunds a daily Same Game Parlay with bonus bets after a loss. New users can build a “No Sweat” SGP every day, starting with one of today’s Week 10 matchups.

Speaking of the NFL, DraftKings also has a 50% profit boost for any 4+ leg parlay, SGP, or SGPx. In addition, Broncos-Bills SGPs qualify for a separate 25% boost.

