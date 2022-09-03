DraftKings promo code: college football Saturday is finally here, get $200 instant bonus

The DraftKings promo code for a full Labor Day weekend of college football, one featuring key matchups like Florida-Utah, Oregon-Georgia, and Notre Dame-Ohio State, makes now the perfect time to sign up. Top 25 teams will take the field Saturday, bringing football fans the best day of action since last February. With states like Kansas, New York, and Louisiana all getting their first shot to bet regular season college football, today figures to be a big day across the top sportsbooks.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY FOOTBALL GAME! CLAIM OFFER

After a $5 bet on any college football game this weekend, DraftKings will give you $200 in free bets. The free bets are awarded to your account regardless of the outcome of the $5 wager.

DraftKings customers have access to a variety of sports to bet on, as well as live betting odds, free-to-play games, ongoing promotions, and a great loyalty program called Dynasty Rewards.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code for a $200 bonus after a $5 wager on any college football game over Labor Day weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code Details & Additional Boost for Kansas Customers

Follow our guide to create an account on DraftKings for the best welcome bonus available.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code. Proceed to register for an account. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Deposit at least $5 into your account. Make a $5 wager. You will get $200 in free bets no matter if the bet wins or loses.

Customers in Kansas can also use an odds boost because of the recent launch in the Jayhawk State. You can apply +100 odds for Kansas State to score a single point in the game. Since you can bet up to $50, this bet will pay $50 in winnings.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Football this Weekend

There are tons of college football games to bet on when using this DraftKings promo code offer. After No. 23 Cincinnati vs. No. 19 Arkansas and No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia, it will be No. 5 Notre Dame facing No. 2 Ohio State.

Marcus Freeman will be coaching his first game for the Fighting Irish against his alma mater. The Buckeyes are huge favorite with C.J. Stroud behind center, who is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

On Sunday, the LSU Tigers will go up against Florida State. The, the holiday weekend of football will end on Monday night as No. 4 Clemson takes on Georgia Tech.

NFL Bonuses for Week 1

The first NFL game is just days away, and DraftKings has a bonus you can use. If you make a moneyline bet on the opener between the Bills and Rams, the bet will win if your team ever has a 7-point lead. So, even if they end up losing, you will win the wager. A similar 10-point lead bonus is available to apply for any Week 1 game.

DraftKings is also offering customers a free-to-play game every week of the season. There are millions in prizes up for grabs. Be sure to check out Flash Betting to wager on every play of an NFL game you are watching on TV.

Click here to claim the DraftKings promo code for a $200 bonus after a $5 wager on college football this weekend. Kansas customers can also use an odds boosts for the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday.