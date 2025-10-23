NFL DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Chargers-Vikings TNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Week 8 of the NFL season brings a primetime showdown that’s perfect for capitalizing on the latest DraftKings promo code offer. New DraftKings customers can Bet $5, Win $300 in bonus bets when their initial wager hits, and I’m eyeing this Thursday night matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers as the perfect spot to cash in.

Whether you’re backing the Chargers’ -180 moneyline or taking a flyer on that tight 1.5-point spread, this DraftKings promo code deal gives you serious bang for your buck. The beauty of this offer? It’s not just for Vikings-Chargers – you can use it on any NFL game during Week 8, giving you multiple shots to turn that $5 into a nice bonus bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 on Vikings vs. Chargers

New DraftKings customers have a golden opportunity to jump into the Week 8 action with this Bet $5, Get $300 promotion. The catch? Your initial wager needs to win to trigger the bonus – but that’s exactly why I’m bullish on using this for the Vikings-Chargers showdown. Whether you’re feeling confident about the Chargers covering that short spread or you think this game sails over the low total, a winning $5 bet unlocks serious value.

Your $300 bonus comes as 12 separate $25 bonus bets, giving you flexibility to spread your action across the weekend’s slate or focus on specific spots where you see value. These bonus bets stick around for a full week, so you’ve got time to find the right opportunities. Remember, no promo code is needed – just sign up, deposit, and let your winning bet do the talking.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Offer

Getting your piece of this DraftKings action is straightforward. Here’s your game plan for claiming the Bet $5, Get $300 DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Vikings-Chargers:

Register for an Account: Head to DraftKings Sportsbook and create your new account with standard verification info. The process is quick and secure. No Promo Code Necessary: The offer automatically applies for new users – no need to hunt down special codes or worry about missing a step. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your account with at least $5 using DraftKings’ secure payment options, including online banking, credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Put down your $5 on any eligible market for Vikings-Chargers or any Week 8 NFL game. When that bet hits, your $300 in bonus bets is yours to deploy.

This is exactly the kind of promotion that turns a small Thursday night wager into a week’s worth of betting ammunition. With the way these trends are lining up for Vikings-Chargers, I’m feeling confident about turning that $5 into something much bigger.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Odds

Bet Type Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers Spread +1.5 (-112) -1.5 (-108) Moneyline +150 -180 Total Points Over 22.5 (-108) Under 22.5 (-112)

The Los Angeles Chargers opened as -155 favorites but have seen their line move to -180, suggesting some sharp money is backing the home team. That translates to roughly 64.3% implied probability for the Chargers and 40% for the Vikings once you factor out the vig. Here’s where it gets interesting though – the Chargers have been absolutely brutal when favored recently, going just 1-3 straight up and an ugly 0-4 against the spread in their last four games as favorites.

But here’s the flip side that catches my attention: Los Angeles has been money in primetime, covering the spread in their last four night games (4-0 ATS). That’s the kind of situational angle that makes this DraftKings bonus bet especially intriguing.

The total sits at a surprisingly low 22.5 points, up from an opening of 21.5. I’m seeing some compelling over trends here – the over has cashed in seven of the Chargers’ last nine home games, and it’s hit in all four of Minnesota’s recent contests. Plus, the Vikings are a perfect 3-0 to the over on the road this season. That low number feels like a trap to me.