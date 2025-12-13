DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Army-Navy, Any Game This Weekend

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start betting on the NBA Cup, Army-Navy, NFL Week 15 or any other sport. Secure a $200 bonus and gear up for a full weekend of action. Click here to redeem this offer.

Set up a new account and start with a $5 wager. If that bet wins, players will receive $200 in bonuses. New users who sign up in Missouri can bet $5 to win $300 in bonuses instantly.

There should be something for every sports fan this weekend. The NBA Cup continues with two semifinal games — Knicks-Magic and Thunder-Spurs. Football fans can bet on Army-Navy on Saturday and NFL Week 15 on Sunday. DraftKings Sportsbook should be a go-to option for sports bettors.

Click here to redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to get $200 in bonuses with a win. Click here to sign up in Missouri and win a $300 bonus with any $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

This $200 bonus is a way for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app. Placing a $5 winning wager is the only way to lock in this offer. New users who pick a winner will receive eight $25 bonus bets.

Missouri sports betting went live earlier this month, and players in the state can take the guesswork out of betting. Any $5 bet is enough to secure 12 $25 bonus bets.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It’s important to note that new players can activate this offer without entering a promo code. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get in on the action:

Click here to start signing up in most states. Click here to register in Missouri.

to start signing up in most states. Click here to register in Missouri. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA Cup, NFL Week 15, Army-Navy or any other available market.

Secure $200 in bonuses with a win or $300 in bonuses instantly (Missouri only).

NBA Cup Same Game Parlays

Love it or hate it, the NBA Cup is here. Barring injuries, the final four are all teams that should be in the mix in the playoffs, too. DraftKings Sportsbook will have a variety of ways to get in on the action for Saturday’s matchups. Take a look at a few of the pre-built same game parlays available in the app:

Spark to the Finish: Desmond Bane first points scorer and Orlando Magic moneyline (+1600)

Desmond Bane first points scorer and Orlando Magic moneyline (+1600) Stat Sheet Stuffers: Karl-Anthony Towns to record 12+ rebounds, Jalen Brunson to score 29+ points and record 7+ assists (+500)

Karl-Anthony Towns to record 12+ rebounds, Jalen Brunson to score 29+ points and record 7+ assists (+500) Star Power Surge: De’Aaron Fox to score 21+ points, Stephon Castle to record 6+ assists and Victor Wembanyama to record 10+ rebounds (+480)

De’Aaron Fox to score 21+ points, Stephon Castle to record 6+ assists and Victor Wembanyama to record 10+ rebounds (+480) Stat Sheet Stuffers: Chet Holmgren to record 9+ rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record 32+ points and 7+ assists (+500)

