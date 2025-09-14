DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Eagles-Chiefs, Any NFL Sunday Game

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

You still have time to get set up with the DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 2 games. Sign up and bet $5 on games like Eagles-Chiefs and Falcons-Vikings to get $200 in bonus bets alongside a $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount. Click here and complete the sign-up process to secure this offer.

The Eagles-Chiefs game headlines the late window games, as it is a Super Bowl rematch. The Chiefs are in a bit of uncharted territory, as they are at risk of dropping to 0-2 on the season with a loss. The other late-afternoon matchups are Broncos-Colts and Panthers-Cardinals.

Today’s slate concludes with Falcons-Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Fellow 2024 first round draft picks Michael Penix Jr. and JJ McCarthy will face off.

Any of these games will work to activate your welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. Your initial $5 bet does not have to win, and you will get your bonus bets and NFL Sunday Ticket discount before your wager settles.

We will walk you through how to activate your offer while showing you some of the unique betting options within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code for Eagles-Chiefs, SNF Games

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Using Links Above – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly in Bonus Bets + Over $200 Off NFL Sunday Ticket In-App Promos NFL Sunday Ghost Leg, NFL Parlay Boost, Daily Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On September 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By AMNY Sports Betting Staff

When you start a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook, you will quickly realize that one of the best features is the pre-made parlays that are available within the app. Go to the NFL section or click on an individual matchup to view the popular options. Let’s take a look at a few examples:

Eagles moneyline, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts EACH score touchdowns, AJ Brown 60+ receiving yards (+700)

Patrick Mahomes 220+ passing yards, Isiah Pacheco 25+ rushing yards, Travis Kelce to score a touchdown, Chiefs moneyline (+700)

Bijan Robinson and Drake London EACH score a touchdown (+390)

Justin Jefferson and Drake London EACH 100+ receiving yards (+850)

A $5 bet on any of these options will immediately unlock your rewards from the DraftKings promo code offer.

NFL Sunday Ghost Leg Parlay

DraftKings Sportsbook is running a season-long in-app offer for NFL Sundays. You can claim the Ghost Leg Parlay for any parlay, same game parlay or SGPx bet. With this offer, you will collect a winning payout if one of the legs for your parlay does not hit.

As an example, let’s say you think the Eagles, Cardinals and Falcons will win their Week 2 games. If the Eagles and Cardinals win their games, but then the Falcons lose to the Vikings on Sunday Night Football, you will still collect a winning payout.

Steps To Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Follow the directions below to redeem this offer in time for the remaining Week 2 games:

Click here to go to the registration page

to go to the registration page Enter basic personal information (Name, birth date, mailing address, phone number, email address, etc.)

Make an initial deposit with a secure payment method (Credit card, debit card, online banking, PayPal account, etc.)

Place your initial $5 bet on any Week 2 game to get the $200 in bonus bets and $200 NFL Sunday Ticket discount

Your $200 in bonus bets will be valid in your account for seven days before they expire.