DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Kansas-Arizona, College Basketball Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New players who take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer can start with a $200 welcome bonus. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on college basketball. If that bet wins, players will receive the $200 bonus. Click here to get in on the action.

This is one of the best Saturday slates of college basketball this season. There are tons of top-25 matchups, including Arizona-Kansas and Iowa State-Texas Tech. Let’s dive deeper into all the different ways players can sign up and start reaping the rewards on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 College Basketball Bonus

This promotion is designed to help new users navigate the competitive landscape of college basketball betting with a high-upside incentive. By removing the need for a specific code, DraftKings allows you to focus entirely on selecting a winner from the schedule, whether you are analyzing the defensive metrics in the Kansas vs. Arizona showdown or trusting St. John’s to perform at home.

Below is a quick overview of the offer details available for the upcoming action:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2026

This offer is exclusively available to new DraftKings customers who want to capitalize on the loaded college basketball schedule. To claim the promotion, you must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. This odds requirement is crucial for navigating the board; for instance, moneyline favorites like Iowa State (-549) against Texas Tech and Arizona (-521) against Kansas have odds too short to qualify. However, a moneyline wager on St. John’s (-310) or a standard spread bet, such as Villanova +7.5, would meet the criteria. If your selected wager wins, you will receive $200 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash winnings.

It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed; the $200 reward is only triggered if your initial $5 bet settles as a win. The bonus is paid out as eight (8) separate $25 bonus bets, providing multiple chances to wager on upcoming Big 12 or Big East action. Be sure to utilize these funds promptly, as all bonus bets will expire seven (7) days after issuance.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings College Basketball Promo

The college basketball slate is loaded with top-25 action, headlined by heavyweights in the Big 12 and Big East. Whether you are looking to back a home favorite or play the total, here are the current lines for the marquee matchups on the schedule.

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline #14 Kansas @ #2 Arizona ARIZ -9.5 (-115) 149.5 ARIZ -521 / KU +390 #16 Texas Tech @ #4 Iowa State ISU -10.5 (-105) 146.5 ISU -549 / TTU +410 Villanova @ #15 St. John’s SJU -7.5 (-108) 147.5 SJU -310 / VILL +250

The biggest clash features #14 Kansas visiting #2 Arizona. The Jayhawks will need a massive performance from Flory Bidunga, who leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage (65.6%) and sits atop the conference with 77 total blocks. He faces an Arizona squad led by Jaden Bradley, who has been a menace defensively with 46 total steals this season.

In the Big East, #15 St. John’s hosts Villanova. The Red Storm defense is anchored by Zuby Ejiofor, who ranks third in the conference with 53 total blocks. Meanwhile, the Cyclones host Texas Tech. The Red Raiders rely heavily on Christian Anderson, the Big 12 leader in total minutes (1,048) and assists (208), but they face a tough task against an Iowa State defense known for suffocating opponents at home.

Getting Started With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting in on the action, whether you are eyeing the top-15 clash between Kansas and Arizona or backing St. John’s, is a straightforward process. Perhaps the most convenient aspect of this offer is that no promo code is necessary to claim it.

To activate the offer and start building your bankroll for the rest of the college basketball season, follow the steps below: