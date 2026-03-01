DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks + NBA Games

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

The San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks this Sunday, presenting a prime opportunity for new bettors to utilize this DraftKings promo code offer. This welcome offer allows first-time users to secure $200 in bonus bets by placing a winning wager of just $5 on the matchup. This guide outlines how to claim the “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion for the upcoming NBA slate.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 NBA Bonus

As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to take the court against the New York Knicks, prospective bettors have a chance to secure bonus bets through the latest DraftKings Sportsbook offer. This promotion allows new users to add significant value to their initial wager on this Sunday afternoon showdown.

Below is a quick overview of the current welcome offer available for this NBA matchup.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 if your bet wins Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2026

This promotion is designed specifically for new customers looking to wager on the Spurs vs. Knicks game. To activate the offer, users must place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market with odds of -500 or longer. Unlike guaranteed welcome offers, this “Bet $5, Get $200” deal requires the initial wager to win to trigger the reward. A successful bet yields both standard cash winnings and the bonus package.

Upon a winning settlement, the $200 reward is distributed to the user’s account as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to spread their bonus funds across multiple future matchups throughout the NBA regular season rather than risking the entire amount on a single event. It is important to note that these bonus funds have a limited lifespan; they will expire seven days after receipt. Consequently, bettors must utilize their eight $25 tokens within that one-week window to fully capitalize on the promotion.

How to Bet on Knicks vs. Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs travel to the East Coast to take on the New York Knicks. Both teams enter this contest with solid offensive metrics; the Spurs are averaging 118.5 points per game this season, while the Knicks trail closely behind with 117.3 points per game. With the regular season in full swing, this game presents a crucial opportunity for both squads to solidify their standing.

The visiting San Antonio Spurs enter the game as slight favorites over the home team. Below are the current betting odds for this matchup.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Spread -1.5 (-110) +1.5 (-110) Moneyline -120 +100 Total Points Over 227.5 (-112) Under 227.5 (-108)

Despite playing at home, the New York Knicks find themselves as even-money underdogs (+100) on the moneyline. Recent trends suggest some struggles for New York against strong competition; the Knicks are just 1-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last four games against opponents with a winning record. Conversely, the San Antonio Spurs have shown offensive resilience, with the “Over” hitting in two of their last nine games, specifically against top-10 scoring defenses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up, Claim $200 Bonus

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a straightforward process. New users can claim the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer in time for Knicks-Spurs by following the steps below.