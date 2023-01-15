DraftKings promo code: Claim $200 NFL Wild Card Sunday bonus bets

Before Sunday’s NFL action kicks off, new bettors can activate our DraftKings promo code and lock in the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

The latest DraftKings promo code offer allows first-time customers to turn a qualifying $5+ NFL bet into an automatic $200 in bonus bets. Sign up through this post and grab an instant payout as high as 40-to-1.

NFL Wild Card weekend continues with three must-see games on Sunday. First, Josh Allen and the juggernaut Bills host the Dolphins. Next, Daniel Jones and the Giants visit the three-seed Vikings. Finally, Joe Burrow and the Bengals welcome the division-rival Ravens back to Cincinnati. Thanks to DraftKings, a $5+ cash wager is enough to return $200 in bonus bets, and that’s not counting any cash profit from a winning ticket.

Enable our DraftKings promo code here and flip $5+ into $200 in bonus bets during Sunday’s NFL playoffs.

DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 in Bonus Bets Off $5+ NFL Wager

There are infinite NFL betting possibilities on DraftKings Sportsbook, each with its own odds and potential payouts. However, DraftKings has placed nearly all of them on the same level with its new welcome offer.

Eligible players who create a DraftKings account today will qualify for the site’s “Bet $5, get $200” promotion. This no-brainer offer allows users to grow their bankrolls from $5 cash to $200 in bonus bets, even after a loss. That comes out to a 40-to-1 payout, which is like winning a $5 bet with longshot +4000 odds.

DraftKings lets players bet on the spread, moneyline, point total, or any other available betting market for each NFL game. So apply your initial stake on a Dolphins upset, Kirk Cousins throwing 4+ touchdowns, or anything else that might return considerable cash winnings. At worst, you’re heading into a busy sports week with $200 in bonus bets.

Activating Our DraftKings Promo Code

Sunday’s tripleheader will be over in a flash, so take advantage of DK’s no-brainer deal while it lasts. Follow our instructions below to lock in the “Bet $5, Get $200” offer before your preferred game kicks off:

Click here to trigger our DraftKings promo code automatically.

Fill out all registration information and activate your account.

Deposit $5+ using one of DK’s approved funding methods.

Place at least $5 cash on Dolphins-Bills, Giants-Vikings, or Ravens-Bengals.

Receive an instant $200 in bonus bets, in addition to any cash winnings from your original stake once it settles.

The “Bet $5, Get $200” is accessible to all potential DraftKings customers in states like New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and Maryland. Even Ohio, which just launched mobile sports betting on January 1, can grab $200 in bonus bets here.

No Sweat Bet on NFL Sunday

As football fans learned from the Jaguars’ improbable comeback victory against the Chargers on Saturday, the NFL playoffs are unpredictable. Fortunately, DraftKings has a promotion that covers a loss with a bonus bet refund.

Head to the “Promos” tab and opt into DraftKings’ “Wild Card Sunday No Sweat Bet” offer. DraftKings will cover a loss on your first qualifying NFL bet. So if you bet $10 on the Giants to upset the Vikings, you’ll receive a $10 bonus bet if Minnesota advances.

Click here to activate the “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer for NFL Sunday with our DraftKings promo code.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in Ohio and select states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.