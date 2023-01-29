DraftKings promo code: claim 49ers-Eagles $200 championship bonus bets

The NFC Championship Game is finally here and the best way to bet 49ers-Eagles is with the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Instead of sweating out your first bet, lock in this instant bonus for a no-sweat start.

This DraftKings promo code offer will provide bettors with a guaranteed win. Bet $5 on the 49ers or Eagles and win $200 in bonus bets instantly.

While this promo might seem like it’s too good to be true, we promise it delivers. Although the Eagles are slight favorites against the 49ers, it’s impossible to know what’s going to happen in this game. San Francisco is on a double-digit winning streak and looks unstoppable, but Philly has been the top team in the NFC all season long.

DraftKings Sportsbook is giving bettors a chance to bypass the anxiety of sweating out their first bet. Sign up and claim this offer for an easy way to get a win.

Click this link to automatically access this DraftKings promo code offer and win $200 in bonus bets on a $5 49ers-Eagles wager.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to Sign Up Before 49ers-Eagles

Signing up for this DraftKings promo won’t take long. With 49ers-Eagles kickoff approaching fast, here’s a step-by-step guide to help new players register:

Click on any of the links on this page to automatically activate this offer. Players can bypass the need for a physical promo code by doing this.

Players will be sent to a registration landing page. Fill out the required prompts with basic identifying information to create an account.

Using the preferred banking methods, make a cash deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this promo.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Place a $5 wager on the 49ers or Eagles to win $200 in bonus bets.

Bet $5, Get $200 With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

This is a unique opportunity for bettors to lock in a 40-1 payout. Under normal circumstances, betting anything at 40-1 odds is a complete longshot. However, this DraftKings promo is flipping that notion on its head.

Remember, anyone who places a $5 wager on 49ers-Eagles or any other game this weekend will win $200 in bonus bets instantly. Feel free to flip these bonus bets on Chiefs-Bengals or any other game this weekend.

It’s hard to overstate the value that this DraftKings promo will provide bettors. Don’t miss out on the chance to go big with this 40-1 instant payout.

49ers-Eagles Odds

It’s safe to say football fans have two incredible matchups on NFL Championship Weekend. The 49ers and Eagles will start things off in the early game of the doubleheader. Philly has a home-field advantage and a slight edge according to the oddsmakers. However, we know that anything can happen in big games. The unpredictability of the NFL is why we love it.

Here are the current odds on the NFC Championship Game at DraftKings Sportsbook:

San Francisco 49ers: +2.5 (+100) // Over 45.5 (-110) // +130

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-120) // Under 45.5 (-110) // -150

