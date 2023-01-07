DraftKings promo code: How to claim $200 bonus for NFL Week 18 games

With two important NFL games on the schedule today, players can use the DraftKings promo code offer to grab a $200 bonus. First up, the Chiefs will look to finish offer a perfect 6-0 record against AFC West opponents when they take on the Raiders. Then, the Jags and Titans will meet in Jacksonville to settle the AFC South. With any $5 wager on these games, player will collect $200 on bonuses to take into the remainder of the weekend. Players in all participating states can grab this bonus, including those who are in Ohio which is still in the midst of its first full week of mobile sports betting.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

All you have to do is click this link to activate the DraftKings promo code automatically. Going forward, you place a $5 wager, and you comply with the terms. After that, you will receive a $200 bonus in betting credit that you can use to make additional wagers.

Beyond the postseason implications in both matchups, Patrick Mahomes will be chasing history when he takes the field in Las Vegas against the Raiders. With a big game, he could potentially lock down the single-season passing yards record.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code that will produce a 40-1 bet credit return on a $5 investment.

DraftKings promo code for NFL Week 18 games

Above all, this is an introductory offer that is reserved for first-time users only. In addition, you can place the wager in any market before the game starts. Thirdly, you are not compelled to bet exactly $5 to comply with the terms. You are free to bet a larger amount if you choose to do so, and you will still get the bonus.

For example, let’s say that you want more action, and you bet $50 on the Jaguars. If you win, you collect the cash winnings on the $50 bet. On top of that, you will receive a $200 betting credit bonus. Even if you lose, you are still $150 ahead when you add in the bonus bets.

It is important to emphasize the fact that this DraftKings promo code offer is conveyed instantly. You do not have to wait until the game settles to receive your payout. This means you could bet the early game before it starts, and you can use your credit to bet the later game.

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer this weekend

First, click this link to enable the code, and you will be eligible when you arrive on the promotion registration page.

Secondly, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other basic info to set up your account. When that has been accepted, your location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators.

Then, if you don’t already have it, download the mobile app. The freedom to bet when you are on the go is the primary motivation, but there is an added benefit. Some promotions may only be offered through the app, so you will never be shut out.

Funding is the next step in the process, and all of the typical methods are accepted. When the money is there, place a $5+ bet, and you will receive your $200 bonus instantly.

NFL stepped up parlays

Established users receive ongoing promotional offers, and you will be one of them after you make a bet. For instance, there is a stepped-up parlay offer for this weekend. When you opt in and place a 3+ leg same game NFL parlay, your payout is boosted by up to 100% if you win.

Click here to take advantage of the DraftKings promo code offer that provides a $200 guaranteed bonus.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.